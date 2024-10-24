Imagine accessing your favorite web-only tools as native apps on your Android smartphone. Or better yet, having separate instances of the same app logged in from two or three different accounts. That’s just scratching the surface of what’s possible, and here’s a complete guide to how it's done!

Why Turn Websites Into Apps?

There are millions of apps on the Google Play Store, yet there are still tons of tools and services that only exist as a website—no native app support. Most people just live with it, but here's what life’s like on the other side—where you can turn any website into a native Android app.

For reference, let's consider two tools I often use—Midjourney and Udio. Neither of them has a native Android app, only a website. So, when I want to access them, I need to open my browser first, tap the pinned site, or, worse, type in the URL and only then visit the website. However, if I turn them into native apps, they’d be living on my home screen, just a tap away.

No More Dealing With the Browser’s Interface

My biggest problem with using a web-based tool on my smartphone is that I have to deal with the browser interface taking up a quarter of the screen. It’s not too bothersome if you’re casually browsing the web. However, when trying to use a tool or service, losing that much screen real estate to an address bar and tab switcher really impacts the overall experience. Now, imagine removing the browser interface so all you see is the tool itself.

Close

Not only does this look better, but it gives you more space to work with!

Use Multiple Instances of the Same App

I find this to be an absolute game-changer. For example, I have two separate instances of the Amazon website installed as a native app on my phone. I use one for personal shopping and the other one for business purchases.

Sure, you can switch user accounts using the native Amazon app, but what if you forget and accidentally make a purchase with the wrong account? Having separate apps for separate use cases removes that issue!

Another benefit is the huge opportunity for app categorization. Say you like to keep things organized using app folders and have multiple Facebook accounts—for personal stuff and work. So, do you keep the Facebook app under the work folder or in time-wasters? Well, just create two instances of the app and move them into the appropriate folders. Simple!

How To Turn Websites Into Android Apps

Now that you have an idea of the benefits of turning regular websites into Android apps let’s see how you can do this for yourself. First, install Hermit — Lite Apps Browser developed by Chimbori. It’s essentially a web browser that allows you to turn websites into native apps, which it calls Lite Apps.

Once installed, launch the app, grant all the necessary permissions, and just quickly take a moment to familiarize yourself with the app’s interface. As you can see, it essentially looks like a browser. You have an address bar at the top, along with the setting icon. There’s a list of all existing Lite Apps on the body, similar to pinned websites on a browser's homepage.

Close

To create these Lite Apps, you have the + Create button in the bottom right corner. You’ll get two options—use a Ready-Made Lite App or Create Your Own. Now, Hermit comes with nearly a hundred (maybe more) premade Lite Apps that you can try out.

Close

To show you how everything works, let’s create a Lite App for the How-To Geek website. To do this, we hit the Create Your Own option, enter the site URL, wait for the site to load, and then hit + Create a Lite App button. Give a name for your Lite App, check the box to add it to your home screen, and tap OK.

Close

However, it still looks like a regular website loaded inside a browser! To change that, simply click on the gear icon on the address to open the quick settings panel. From here, enable Frameless and Full-screen. This will remove the address bar, giving you a sleek app-like appearance!