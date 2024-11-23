Threads, officially known as the text-based social media app created by Instagram to compete with X (formerly Twitter), has quickly become popular since its launch in July 2023. If you're wondering how to check if someone's blocked you on Threads, you're in the right place.

Check Your Followers and Following List

First, go to your "Followers" list from your profile and check if that particular person is following you. If you no longer see the account on the list, check the "Following" list as well. If you still can't see the account, it may be an indication that you've been blocked or that the Threads account has been deleted.

To find your followers list, open up the Threads app and click on “Followers” under your username:

You’ll then be able to swipe right to see your “Followers,” “Following,” and “Pending” (any pending followers) list:

You can also search for the username on the Threads platform to see if you can find the account. Open the Threads app, click the search icon at the bottom, and type in the username in the search bar:

No Activity Recently?

If you were seeing someone's previous activity, such as updates and posts, but notice you haven't in a while, they've either deleted their account, no longer use Threads, or have blocked you from seeing their content. This includes not being able to see their comments or likes on shared content.

Did you know that Threads was almost named Textagram or Epigram before the name Threads was decided on?

Ask Mutual Friends

If you have a mutual friend, you could always ask them to check if that particular account is still on the Threads platform or not. If they're still able to see the account, the person has likely blocked you. However, if the account is no longer visible, it means either the person has deleted their Threads account or blocked both you and your mutual friend.

Blocked or not, enjoy the little investigation.