At How-To Geek, we're building a community—we want to get to know you and hear your thoughts on tech. As part of that, it's now possible to start your own conversation topics where anyone can respond.

Since we introduced Threads earlier this year, our editors have posed hundreds of questions. We've received thousands of responses, chatting about the best apps, old-school technology, gaming habits, and more. Now it's your chance to lead the conversation.

How to Create a Thread on How-To Geek

It's simple and free to start a discussion. Once signed in to your How-To Geek account, head to our Threads homepage and look for the blue "+ Thread" button which appears next to each topic. If you're already on a topic or Thread, it's the "Submit a Thread +" button.

In the form that appears, complete the following fields:

Topic: Select the category that best applies to your Thread. If you're unsure, go for "General."

Select the category that best applies to your Thread. If you're unsure, go for "General." Title: Pose a one-sentence question to draw people in to your discussion.

Pose a one-sentence question to draw people in to your discussion. Content: Within a short paragraph or two, expand on your question—you could give context, examples, and your opinion.

When you're ready, click "Submit." If everything looks good, select "Confirm Submission" (or "Keep Editing" to make changes).

Your submission is reviewed by the How-To Geek team to ensure it's on-topic and appropriate, so it won't go live immediately. When your Thread is approved or declined, you'll receive an account notification.

We're excited to receive your submissions and respond to them ourselves! To submit your Thread now, or browse our existing ones for inspiration, head over to our Threads homepage.