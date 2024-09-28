Baseball playoffs are nearly upon us. With just a couple of days before the action begins, a number of teams have already clinched a spot. This includes the San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, and Houston Astros. You can watch your favorite team go for the Commissioner's Trophy on several major channels.

Where Are the MLB Playoffs Airing?

The MLB postseason schedule starts with Wild Card games and ends with the World Series. The networks carrying the games live vary based on the stage of the playoff tournament.

Wild Card Games : ABC and ESPN

: ABC and ESPN National League Division Series (NLDS) : FOX and FS1

: FOX and FS1 American League Division Series (ALDS) : TBS

: TBS National League Championship Series (NLCS) : FOX and FS1

: FOX and FS1 American League Championship Series (ALCS) : TBS

: TBS World Series: FOX

All games that air on ESPN will also be shown on ESPN2.

What Streaming Services Broadcast MLB Games?

Frame Stock Footage / Shutterstock

DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV have most of the channels you need to watch the MLB playoffs. Fubo is missing TBS, and Sling TV only offers FOX and ABC in certain markets. They all have ESPN and FS1, and most have local channels, too.

ABC ESPN FS1 FOX TBS DIRECTV STREAM X X X X X Fubo X X X X Hulu + Live TV X X X X X Sling TV X* X X X* X YouTube TV X X X X X

*Only in select markets

When Do the MLB Playoffs Start?

The playoffs begin on October 1st with the Wild Card round and move on to Division Conference games on October 5th.

The American League and National League Championships will begin on October 13th. These games will last until October 22nd if the American League goes to seven games.

After a brief break, the World Series will begin on FOX on October 25th. If the series goes to 7 games, it will conclude on November 2nd.