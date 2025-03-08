Summary You can stream games from a PC to your Mac with Steam Remote Play for straightforward local game streaming between Steam-connected devices.

A combination of Moonlight and Sunshine offers lower latency and better image quality but requires manual set-up and configuration.

Consider using the Sunshine fork Apollo for automatic virtual display support when streaming games from PC to Mac for convenience and ease of use.

Do you have both a gaming PC and a Mac? You might be pleased to learn that you can stream games from your PC to your Mac, over a local network. That way you can play anything on your Mac, even if there's no native Mac version. Here's how.

How to Stream Games From PC to Mac With Steam Remote Play

Steam Remote Play allows you to stream any game you own on Steam, as well as most non-Steam games, from a gaming-capable computer to any device that can run Steam or the Steam Link app. You can also play games remotely on devices that don't support Steam or the Steam Link app with the Steam Link physical device if you can find it, because Valve stopped selling it a while ago.

Setting up Steam Remote Play is very straightforward. First, both the device you want to stream from and the one you want to stream games to must be logged to the same Steam account and connected to the same local network.

Before you start streaming games, you need to enable Steam Remote Play. To do this, click the "Steam" button and then click the "Settings" button.

Next, open the "Remote Play" menu and activate the "Enable Remote Play" toggle.

Now, you can open Steam on your Mac. Once you open Steam enable the "Show only ready to play" filter to see only games installed on your host PC and Mac, select the game you want to stream to your Mac, and then click the large green "Stream" button.

The game will launch on your PC, and the stream will start. Once you enter the game, you can change the resolution and options without issues, as if you were playing the game on your PC.

While default settings result in pretty good image quality, you can tweak advanced settings by going into the "Remote Play" menu and activating the "Enable Advanced Host Options" and "Enable Advanced Client Options" toggles.

There, you can tweak the quality of the stream, increase the maximum bandwidth used, or disable it altogether (useful if you've got a high-end router), and more.

One handy option found in the "Advanced Host Options" menu, if you want to stream games to a MacBook, is "Change desktop resolution to match streaming client." Enabling it will automatically adjust the stream's resolution to match your MacBook's resolution. If both the PC and the Mac are connected to the same monitor, if you've got a Mac Mini for example, you don't have to enable it.

Steam Remote Play Pros and Cons

In general, Steam Remote Play is a great local game streaming solution for most people. The stream quality is pretty solid even with default settings, and it can get excellent if you increase or disable the bandwidth limit.

Latency isn't that bad, especially if you play games with a controller. That said, input latency will be noticeable in fast-paced games played with a mouse and keyboard. Also, Steam Remote Play isn't the most stable local streaming solution. I've noticed occasional stutters no matter which device I am streaming to.

I strongly recommend connecting both the host and client device—or at least the host computer—to your router via an Ethernet cable for the best experience regarding stability and latency. Still, there's a good chance you'll never completely get rid of stuttering.

If you don't want to use cables, make sure to have at least a Wi-Fi 5 router. For the best wireless experience, however, I recommend at least a decent Wi-Fi 6 router.

How to Stream Games From PC to Mac With Moonlight and Sunshine

Another way to stream games from a PC to a Mac is with two apps called Moonlight and Sunshine. This combo offers lower latency and (somewhat) better image quality but isn't as simple to set up as Steam Remote Play. Another advantage is that you can use said combo as a remote desktop solution. It's not great for remote desktop purposes, but it's useful in a pinch.

To start streaming games from your PC to your Mac with Moonlight and Sunshine, you first need to install Sunshine on your PC. Visit the Sunshine homepage, scroll down until you see the large download header, and click the "Latest" button.

This will lead you to the Sunshine GitHub download page. If your PC runs Windows, download the "sunshine-windows-installer.exe" file, run it, and install Sunshine. If you encounter the warning shown below while trying to install Sunshine, click the "More Info" button.