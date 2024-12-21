If you're enjoying anime on Crunchyroll and want your friends to join in, you can share your screen with them on Discord. We'll also show you how to fix the dreaded black screen for a smooth experience.

Can You Stream Crunchyroll on Discord?

Yes, you can stream Crunchyroll on Discord. Apart from a Crunchyroll account with an active subscription (you can stream certain anime for free), you need a computer, a modern web browser, and a Discord server. Afterward, all you have to do is share your screen (with the browser window selected) on a Discord server and play the anime for everyone to enjoy.

How to Share Your Screen on Discord.

First, you must go to the Crunchyroll website on your browser and log into your account. From there, you can queue the anime you want to watch. Next, install the Discord desktop app and sign in to your account.

In the Discord desktop app, go to the server you want to stream to and select a voice channel to start a voice chat session.

Then, click "Share Your Screen"—the monitor icon—in the bottom-left corner.

In the Share Screen pop-up, click the "Application" tab and select your browser from the list of applications—it should have the name of the anime you want to watch on Crunchyroll.

Next, set the "Stream Quality," "Resolution," and "Framerate" and click the "Go Live" button.

You will only be able to stream with a resolution of 720p and a framerate of 15 or 30 FPS unless you unlock higher resolutions and frame rates with a Nitro subscription. It costs $9.99 per month.

Now, start playing the anime you want in the browser, and everyone on the voice channel will be able to enjoy it with you.

You can stop streaming at any time by clicking Share Your Screen > Stop Streaming.

What to Do If You Get a Black Screen

If you have followed the steps above and are now experiencing a black screen, you can easily resolve this issue in several ways.

Keep the Browser Window Active

Switching to another app or tab or minimizing the browser window can cause the video on Crunchyroll to pause. This can lead to a black screen. Ensure the browser window is always active while you stream.

Disable Hardware Acceleration in Your Browser

Sometimes, hardware acceleration is the culprit behind the black screen. Modern browsers have it enabled by default, and you can disable it with a few clicks. Let's look at how to disable hardware acceleration in popular browsers—Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

In Chrome, go to Settings > System and toggle off the "Use Graphics Acceleration When Available" option.

In Edge, go to Settings > System and Performance > System and toggle off the "Use Graphics Acceleration When Available" option. Afterward, click "Restart" to relaunch the browser so the changes take effect.

In Firefox, go to Settings > General. In the Performance section, uncheck "Use Recommended Performance Settings" and then uncheck the "Use Hardware Acceleration When Available" option.

Disable Hardware Acceleration in Discord

If you're still seeing a black screen, you should also disable hardware acceleration in Discord. To do that, click the "User Settings"—the gear icon—in the bottom left.

Select "Voice & Video" in the App Settings section of the left sidebar, scroll down to the Advanced section, and toggle off the "Hardware Acceleration" option.

You can now enjoy anime with your friends on a Discord server. Just be sure to pick a great show to watch. I recommend One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Dandadan, Chainsaw Man, and Attack on Titan.

This method can also work for other streaming services with great anime. For instance, you can use it to stream Netflix on Discord. Enjoy!