Having your credit card linked to your device ensures smooth online purchases, but the downside is that a child could easily make online purchases without your approval. Here's how to prevent kids from spending money without your knowledge.

Ask for Passwords When Making In-App Purchases

Kids are often drawn to premium items offered by games that require real money for purchase. There have been numerous cases where children have used their parents' iPhones to make these purchases without informing them. For instance, one high-profile example involved a child spending over $6,000 in the Apple App Store by making 180 in-app purchases in games like Minecraft without notifying his parents.

If you want to avoid finding yourself in a similar situation, it's better to configure your iPhone to require a password whenever someone attempts to make a purchase. It goes without saying that you should never share the password with anyone, as doing so defeats the purpose of setting it up.

To configure your iPhone to ask for a password when making in-app purchases, open the Settings app, select "Screen Time," and choose "Content & Privacy Restrictions." Then, enable the "Content & Privacy Restrictions" toggle and type your Screen Time passcode.

Select "iTunes & App Store Purchases," and choose "Always Require" in the Require Password section.

You're all done! Future purchases will always require a password, so be sure to keep it hidden.

Disable In-App Purchases on iPhone

If you're sure you won't be making any in-app purchases from your iPhone, you can configure your device to block them entirely. To do this, open the Settings app and go to Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions > iTunes & App Store Purchases.

Select "In-App Purchases" and choose "Don't Allow." Enter your Screen Time passcode to confirm your selection.