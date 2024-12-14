Summary Use playlists to contain holiday music and exclude it from your recommendations.

Tap the three-dot menu icon on a playlist and select "Exclude From Your Taste Profile."

Stay in the designated playlists to avoid interfering with regular recommendations.

For better or worse, music recommendations are a huge part of the Spotify experience. Everything you listen to is analyzed and used to fill up your personalized playlists and various other features. So, you probably don't want a couple of weeks of holiday cheer mucking things up.

Trust me, it's very easy to skew your Spotify recommendations with Christmas music. A few years ago, Spotify was still giving me Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole well into February. Thankfully, that's no longer an issue with the "Exclude From Your Taste Profile" feature.

Keep the Christmas Music Contained to Playlists

The trick to keeping Christmas music–or music for any holiday or season–sequestered away from your recommendations is playlists. As long as you only listen to the music from select playlists, you can exclude those playlists from your "taste profile." It's essentially listening in incognito mode.

To do this, simply navigate to a playlist in the Spotify app on your computer or phone and tap the three-dot menu icon. Select "Exclude From Your Taste Profile" from the menu.

That's really all there is to it. Find the Christmas music playlists that you enjoy and exclude them from your taste profile. As long as you stay in those playlists, you won't mess up your regular music recommendations. Of course, this doesn't have to be exclusively for holiday and seasonal music–it's also a great trick if you play music for your kids from your account. Then, when Spotify Wrapped comes out again next year, you won't have any unwanted surprises.

Sorry, Sinatra, but I'm leaving you in December.