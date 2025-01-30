Summary Create a shortcut that uses the "Shut Down" action in the Shortcuts app on your Mac.

You can schedule your Mac to shut down using Terminal commands, but you might be a little wary of using commands like "pmset" that you don't fully understand. The alternative is to use the Shortcuts app and a variety of triggers.

How to Create a Shortcut to Shut Down Your Mac

If typing random commands you don't understand into Terminal to shut down your Mac feels too much like witchcraft, you can turn to the Shortcuts app instead. Creating a shortcut to shut down your Mac is incredibly simple since there's a dedicated action for doing exactly that. All you need to do is add the action to your shortcut.

When the shortcut is triggered, a pop-up message will appear asking if you're sure you want to shut down your Mac. If you don't do anything within 60 seconds, your Mac will shut down.

To create the shortcut, open the Shortcuts app on your Mac. Click the "+" (plus) icon at the top of the screen to create a new shortcut. In the search bar on the right of the screen, enter "Shut Down." Select the "Shut Down" action from the results and drag it into your shortcut. Give your shortcut a name and close the shortcut to save it.