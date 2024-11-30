Key Takeaways Alt text helps people with visual impairments or screen readers by describing images.

Open your Threads Settings and select "Accessibility," then tap "Show Alt Text."

You can enable alt text in the Threads app to view image descriptions and enjoy a more accessible, inclusive experience. It's a small change that makes a big difference to your browsing experience.

Why Alt Text Matters and What to Expect on Threads

Alt text, or alternative text, describes images so they're accessible to people using screen readers or those with visual impairments. It's an important feature that helps make digital spaces more inclusive, ensuring everyone can enjoy and understand the content. If you use a screen reader, not only does alt text allow you to listen to the image descriptions being read out loud, but it can also help you understand what the content is talking about.

However, there are a few things to know about alt text using the Threads app. Alt text is only shown if the image creator or person posting the content has added it. Alt text is not always detailed or accurate, and these limitations are due to the person uploading the content. Some content does not have any alt text at all, though this is improving as the internet becomes more accessible for all.

How Do I Enable It?

To enable the alt text feature on the Threads app, first open the app, tap the profile icon, and then hit the reduced hamburger menu button at the top.

From the "Settings" page, select "Accessibility." On some devices, you may need to tap "Account" first.

You can then tap the "Show Alt Text" toggle to turn it on, which will then show all alt text where available.

And you're done. It's that simple. It's essential to remind others (especially those who post on social media) to add detailed alt text to their posts containing images. Spreading the word about enabling alt text can help others, and the internet, to become more inclusive.