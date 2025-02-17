First check that your Mac and Android device are on the same Wi-Fi network to share files.

Ensure you enable file sharing on macOS so you can access networked locations from your Android device.

Use a third-party application like File Manager + on Android to access Mac files, copy them to a shared folder for ease. Transferring files between a Mac and an Android device doesn’t have to be difficult. There are a variety of available options you can use to move data quickly and securely without hassle.

Setting Up Your Mac to Share Files

In order to share files between your Mac and an Android device, you will need to configure each device, check their network configurations, and set up file sharing on macOS.

Checking System and Network Requirements

First, take a few minutes to check that both your Mac and Android devices are connected to the same network.

On your Mac, check the Wi-Fi status from the menu bar. Alternatively, you can confirm connectivity by going to System Settings > Network.

On Android, open Settings and then typically Wi-Fi, just to confirm it's on the same network as your Mac.

Enable File Sharing on macOS

To start, you must first enable file sharing on macOS, so your Mac can share files with all your network devices, including Android devices.

Open System Settings > General > Sharing, and then enable "File Sharing" in the Sharing menu.

Select the icon to the right to open the Shared Folders configuration window, and then select "Options". Make sure SMB File Sharing is on and also enable your account for Windows File Sharing.

When you're finished, select "Done" to return to the Shared Folders window.