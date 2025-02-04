Summary Setting up file sharing between Mac and Windows is fast and secure, and avoids the need to rely on internet-based cloud services.

Configure network settings, enable file sharing on both Mac and Windows, then add shared folders and users for access.

Access shared folders on Windows by navigating to Network, entering relevant credentials or access Windows shared folders on Mac via Finder.

Sharing files between Macs and Windows shouldn't be a complicated matter and, with some simple settings changes, you can have your own mixed network up and running in a few minutes.

Why Share Files Between Mac and Windows?

You might already know how to share files between your Mac and Linux machines or from one Mac to another.

Windows and Mac are the two dominant computer operating systems that most people use on a daily basis. So it's only natural that you might have one or both in your own home. Sharing folders between the two on your own home network is fast and secure, and it avoids some of the nuisances and extra steps cloud and external storage bring to the table.

You will need to configure all your machines before you can share any files. This means verifying your network connections and setting up file sharing on macOS and Windows.

First, Check Your Network Settings

First, ensure both your Mac and Windows machines are connected to the same network by Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

On Mac, check the Wi-Fi status in the menu bar, or go to System Settings > Network to confirm connectivity.

On Windows, open Settings > Network & Internet, then confirm your network status under Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

Enable File Sharing on macOS

By enabling file sharing, your Mac can share files with other devices such as Windows and even Linux machines.

Open System Settings > General > Sharing and enable "File Sharing", then select the small icon to the right of the toggle to open the Shared Folders configuration window.

Select "Options" in the Shared Folders configuration window, verify SMB File Sharing is on, then enable your account for Windows File Sharing.

Select "Done" to go back to the Shared Folders window.