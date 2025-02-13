Summary An iCloud+ subscription offers free encrypted HomeKit Secure Video storage at no extra cost.

HomeKit Secure Video doesn't count towards iCloud storage quota and has additional features such as motion detection and notifications.

You'll also need a smart home hub like a HomePod or Apple TV and cameras that are compatible with HomeKit Secure Video.

If you have an iCloud+ subscription, it includes access to HomeKit Secure Video. This allows you to securely store recordings from compatible cameras and video doorbells in iCloud, at no additional cost. Let's take a look at how to add cameras to the Home app to take advantage of HomeKit Secure Video.

Why Use HomeKit Secure Video?

One of the main reasons for using HomeKit Secure Video is important enough for Apple to include in the feature's unwieldy name: security. Your video camera stream and recordings are end-to-end encrypted by default. This means that no one other than you or people who have permission in your Home app can view the footage, including Apple or the company that makes your cameras.

Apple

Another major benefit is that if you already have an iCloud+ subscription, which can start from as little as $0.99 per month, you don't need to pay anything more to store your footage in iCloud. Many brands require a subscription to store or view your recordings, with popular brands such as Ring charging a minimum of $4.99 per month.

Footage stored via HomeKit Secure Video doesn't count against your iCloud storage quota, so you don't have to worry about filling up your iCloud with video footage. The feature will automatically store the last 10 days of recordings, even if your iCloud storage is full.

There are also additional useful features, such as people, animal, vehicle, and package detection, activity zones, and face recognition for people you've identified in the Photos app.

What You Need to Use HomeKit Secure Video

As already mentioned, you'll need an iCloud+ subscription to use HomeKit Secure Video. The cheapest option is $0.99 per month, which gives you 50GB of iCloud storage and allows you to connect one camera. The 200GB plan is $2.99 per month and lets you connect five cameras, and the 2TB plan is $9.99 per month with unlimited cameras.

You also need an Apple device to act as a home hub. This device is the link between your camera and the Home app, allowing you to connect to your camera feed even if you're away from home. You can use an Apple TV 4K, a HomePod mini, a HomePod (second-generation), or an iPad as your home hub.

ecobee SmartCamera & Sensors $175 at Amazon

The final thing you'll need is a smart home camera or video doorbell that's compatible with HomeKit Secure Video. Many brands offer compatible cameras, such as the Logitech Circle View camera and doorbell, the Eve Cam Secure Indoor Camera, and the Ecobee Smart Camera. However, even if your camera doesn't support HomeKit natively, there are still ways that you can integrate your camera with HomeKit Secure Video.

Not all HomeKit-compatible cameras will work with HomeKit Secure Video. You should check that products specifically support HomeKit Secure Video if you want to use the feature.

Connecting the Home App to iCloud

Before you can use your cameras with HomeKit Secure Video, you need to ensure that the Home app syncs with iCloud.

Go to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud. Tap "See All" in the "Saved to iCloud" section. Scroll down and ensure that "Home" is toggled on. The Home app can now store video footage in iCloud.

Close

Adding Cameras to the Home App