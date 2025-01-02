Summary Be sure to only ever download Dolphin from the official website, we recommend picking the "Stable" branch for the smoothest experience.

Taking a moment to configure Dolphin allows you to pick the directory in which the emulator should look for games, decide which graphics settings to use (including upscaling settings), and optimize performance.

You can pair Wii controllers via Bluetooth, and set up an emulated GameCube and Wii Classic controller using a wired or Bluetooth peripheral (like an Xbox or PlayStation controller).

If you're in the mood for retro gaming, be sure to try out Dolphin. It's the best emulator out there for Wii and GameCube titles, but there are a few things to check when setting it up for the first time.

Where to Download Dolphin Emulator

Dolphin has been around for quite some time. It's a FOSS emulator, or free open-source software emulator. You can download the latest version from the Dolphin website, or compile it yourself from the source code.

There are two branches to choose from when downloading: the stable branch and the development branch. The stable branch is, well, stable. This will be the most "tested" version of the latest code to help alleviate any bugs or crashes, though those could still happen. The development branch is much more bleeding edge and could break at any time due to a simple missing semicolon in a code push to GitHub.

Dolphin

If you like to live life on the edge and try the latest features now, then go with the development branch. If you prefer stability, then stick with stable.

Once downloaded, Dolphin is essentially a self-contained application on Windows. You don't have to move anything or let installers run to use it. Simply unzip the download and launch Dolphin.exe. The emulator will open right up.

How To Set Up A Game Directory

You can set up a games directory anywhere on your hard drive. I chose to set my games directories up within the main Dolphin folder. I did this to keep everything neat and tidy so I wouldn't have to try and go find where I put my games folder in the future.

What I did was make a folder called "Games" (sans quotes) at the root level of the folder. Then, under the Games folder, I made two sub-folders: Wii and GameCube. This isn't necessary at all, and you could put all of your games in one folder. It just helps my brain to keep things separate so I know where to look if there's something missing.

Once you have your folders made (either individually or as a single folder), click the "Config" button at the top of Dolphin.

Then, head on over to the "Paths" tab.

From here, click "Add" at the bottom of the screen and input the folders that you want Dolphin to look at for games. Also, be sure to tick the "Search Subfolders" button here. This allows even further organization if you want.

How To Rip Your Own Games

Downloading games that you don't own is always illegal, and there's no way around that. We have a more in-depth article on whether it's ever okay to download retro video games, so I won't belabor that point here.

There's only one main tried-and-true method for ripping your own games: a Wii. Some older computers with certain types of disc drives can rip some games, and Wii U and GameCube consoles can sometimes do it too. But if you want a reliable way to rip, use a Wii with the Homebrew channel to install CleanRip.

This allows you to rip your games to an SD card and move them to your computer. Nintendo still doesn't like this method, and legally it's still a grey area. So, proceed at your own risk.

Dolphin has an in-depth guide on how to rip games. Simply install CleanRip through the HomeBrew channel, and it can rip any Wii or GameCube game to the Wii's SD card. From there, you can transfer the game to your computer and put it in one of the game directories that you set up above.

The ripped game will be in one (or multiple) ISO files. Dolphin can package the file into RVZ format (or compile multiple ISO files to one ISO) to save space and keep things tidy. Simply right-click on a game in the games list and select "Convert File" to do this.

How To Configure Dolphin

Dolphin's documentation goes in-depth on performance, but I want to take a few moments to point out a couple of settings that I think you should change for the best experience. These settings are located under either Config or Graphics, and I'll break each one up into its own section so you know where to find the various options.

Settings to Change in Config