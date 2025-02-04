Sending large files without using email clients is way easier than you think. You can upload your files to a cloud storage provider or use peer-to-peer file sharing. I’ll show you your options.

Transfer Large Files Without Creating an Account Using WeTransfer

Arguably the easiest way to share large files (up to 2GB in size) online is by using WeTransfer. This online tool allows you to upload your large files and get share links that you can share with others for them to download your files. You don’t need an account on the site to share files up to 2GB. Post that, you can create a free account to share and receive files up to 3GB per month.

To use it, launch the WeTransfer site. You have to accept the site’s terms and conditions by choosing "I Agree" before proceeding. Make sure you understand the terms before agreeing. Otherwise, consider another option in this article.

On the next screen, click "Add Files" to upload your files or click "Add Folders" to upload your folders.

Select the files or folders you want to share. To add more items, choose "Add More." Then, to the left of the Transfer button, click the three dots.

If you want WeTransfer to send your file’s link via email to the recipient, choose "Send Email." To get a shareable file download link, choose "Create Link" instead. You can then share this link with the recipient however you want.

If you choose the Send Email option, select the "Email To" field and type the recipient’s email address. Choose the "Your Email" field and type your email address. Click the "Title" field and type the subject of the email. Choose the "Message" field and type a message to go with the file email. Then, click "Transfer."

On your email address, you’ll receive a code from WeTransfer. Access your inbox, note the code, enter it on the WeTransfer site, and click "Verify and Send."

If you choose the Create Link option, select the "Your Email" field and type your email address. Choose the "Title" field and type a title for your file. Select the "Message" field and type a message for your file. Then, choose "Get a Link."

Access your email account’s inbox, note the code received from WeTransfer, type the code on the WeTransfer site, and click "Verify and Send." Then, choose "Copy Link" to copy the link to your uploaded file.

Your recipient can use the link provided by you or in the email sent by WeTransfer to download your file. WeTransfer keeps your files for 3 days, but you can change this to 7 days while transferring the files.

Send Large Files Using a Free Google Account

Another way to share large files online is by using Google Drive. With a free Google account, you get 15GB of storage. You can use this storage to upload and share your files.

To do that, launch the Google Drive site and sign in to your Google account. From the top-left corner, choose New > File Upload and choose the file you want to share.

After the file is uploaded, right-click the file and choose Share > Share.

On the Share window, to only allow select people to access your file, click the "Add People, Groups, and Calendar Events" field and type your recipient’s email address. Turn on the "Notify People" option to let Google Drive notify your recipient about the file you uploaded. Optionally, click the "Message" box and type a message for the file. Then, choose "Send."

To allow anyone with the link to your file access your file, click "Restricted" and choose "Anyone With the Link." Then, click "Copy Link" and choose "Done." You can now share the copied link with anyone for them to access your file.

Later, you can restrict people’s access to your file by accessing the same Share window and removing people from the list. You can also revert back to the "Restricted" option so even the people with the link to your file cannot access your file.

Share Big Files Using Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive offers 5GB of free storage with its free accounts. Like Google Drive, you can upload and share your files with whoever you want from this service.

To do that, open the OneDrive site and sign in to your Microsoft account. From the top-left corner, choose New & Upload > Files Upload. Select the files to share.

After uploading the file, right-click the file and choose "Share."

On the Share window, to share your file with someone specific, click the "Add a Name, Group, or Email" field and type the recipient’s email address. Optionally, click the "Add a Message" field and type the message you want to send. Then, click "Send."

To share the file with anyone using a link, click "Anyone With the Link Can Edit." Choose "Can Edit" and select "Can View." Then, click "Apply." Choose "Copy Link" to copy the link to your uploaded file. You can now share this link with anyone for them to download your file.

Use WhatsApp to Send Large Files

WhatsApp allows you to send files in addition to letting you send text messages. You can send photos, videos, contacts, and even documents using this service. The platform restricts document size to 2GB, which is good enough for most files.

To use it, launch WhatsApp Web on your computer and sign in to your account. You’ll have to scan the QR code on your PC using WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android phone.

After signing in, select the contact you want to share your file with. Once the chat with that contact opens, drag and drop the file to be uploaded.

WhatsApp will begin uploading the file. Once that’s done, the recipient will be able to see and download the file.

Share Large Files Securely With Send Anywhere

Send Anywhere offers peer-to-peer file transfer, which is a secure way to share sensitive files online. This method basically transfers files from your Windows 11 PC directly to the device you want to send the file to.

To use it, launch the Send Anywhere site, select the plus sign in the Send section, and choose the file you want to share.

After adding the file, to share it using the peer-to-peer method, click "Direct." Then, choose "Send."

Ask the recipient to access the Send Anywhere site, enter the code displayed on your screen in the "Input Key" field, and click the download icon.

Send Anywhere will begin transferring the file from your PC to the recipient’s device. The site also offers the traditional file-transfer option, which is where you upload the file and get a shareable link to that file.

And that’s how you send large files without using email services on your Windows 11 PC. There are many cloud storage providers that you can use to keep and share your files online.