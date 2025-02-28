Summary Apple Cash is an easy and secure way to send and receive money from others.

You can link Apple Cash to your bank to deposit and reload your card, with fee-free options and automatic top-ups.

You can even use the card's digital number on websites that don't accept Apple Pay, and generate new card numbers when necessary.

You've probably seen Apple Cash advertised every time you open the Wallet app and thought it was the same as other money-sharing apps. While it is relatively similar, it does offer some unique features designed explicitly for Apple Cash transactions.

What Is Apple Cash?

Apple Cash, formerly known as Apple Pay Cash, is a digital payment system that allows users to send and receive money from other Apple device users. It can be used to send and receive money through the Messages or Wallet app.

Nathaniel Pangaro / How-To Geek I Apple

If you’d like to deposit the money you receive from a friend or family member, you can connect the card to your bank. Additionally, you can pull funds from your bank to reload the card if you’d like to use it as a form of payment.

However, like other apps that allow you to send money between friends, you can only deposit money into your account for free if you choose the one-to-three-day option. There is a fee if you want the money transferred instantly.

Apple Cash is only available to people over the age of 18. If you are under 18, you can still use Apple Cash through Family Sharing and Apple Cash Family.

Currently, Apple Cash is only usable via Apple Wallet and Apple Pay. Unlike other services, like Venmo, there is no physical card option to use at stores that don’t accept Apple Pay.

How to Send and Redeem Apple Cash

Sending and redeeming money from your Apple Cash card is very simple, but there are multiple ways to do both.

Send Money From Your Apple Cash Card

There are multiple ways to send money via Apple Cash; you just need to decide which route to take. The most popular way to send money is through the Message app. To do this, you just open a conversation with the person you want to send money to, tap the plus icon in the lower left of the screen, and tap Apple Cash.

Once the iMessage app for Apple Cash launches, type in how much money you’d like to send, tap the “Send” button underneath the amount, and then confirm with Face or Touch ID. Once you do, the money will be sent to the chosen person.

Another route to send money to someone is through the Wallet app. While the outcome will be the same, you may want to use this method if you are trying to send money to someone who is not in your contacts.

To go this route, launch the Wallet app, tap on your Apple Cash card, and then tap the “Send or Request” button next to your current balance. From there, you can choose someone you’ve recently sent money to or “Tap to Cash.”

Nathaniel Pangaro / How-To Geek I Apple

Tap to Cash is similar to Tap to Pay and has the same animation as NameDrop for contacts. It’s a great way to send money to someone outside your contacts and only requires you to hold your phones close together.

Additionally, you can include the same information you could if sending the money via Messages, such as including a note on the transaction.

When you view your card, any money you send with Apple Cash will appear in the “Latest Transactions” section. You can filter your transactions by Daily Cash (if you have an Apple Card), sent or received, Tap to Cash transactions, bank transfers, or purchases.

How to Redeem Apple Cash Funds

Redeeming the funds on your Apple Cash card is straightforward. When viewing your Apple Cash card, tap on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen and then tap “Transfer to Bank” from the drop-down menu.

You will then enter how much money you want to transfer. You can either use the whole amount—where next to “Current Balance” will tell how much money is currently on your Apple Cash card—or any amount lower. Entering any amount will show your Apple Cash balance after the amount is withdrawn.

Nathaniel Pangaro / How-To Geek I Apple

After you input it, you’ll confirm your bank and transfer option (either instant or one to three days), authenticate with Face or Touch ID, and initiate the deposit request.

Another way to redeem the amount on your Apple Cash card is to use it at places or websites that accept Apple Pay. You can use your Apple Cash card like any other debit or credit card in your Wallet app; just select it, hold it to the reader, and complete the transaction.

Once the transaction is completed, it will appear in the “Latest Transactions” section of your Apple Cash card screen.

Finding Your Apple Cash Digital Card Number

You can still use your Apple Cash card on websites that don't accept Apple Pay. Recently, Apple enabled a feature that allows you to access the digital number of your Apple Cash card, expanding the area where you can use it.

Nathaniel Pangaro / How-To Geek I Apple

To find the number, navigate to the Wallet app and open your Apple Cash card. Then, tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen and tap “Card Number.”

You’ll be asked to authenticate using Touch or Face ID. Once you do, you’ll be presented with your virtual card number, its experience date, security code, and card network. Tapping on “Additional Card Numbers” under that information will also give you your card’s PIN and the last four digits to identify Apple Pay transactions.

You can also request a new card number by tapping “Request New Card Number.” After authenticating yourself, your card information will instantly be updated before your eyes. Like using your Apple Cash card with Apple Pay, any transactions you make using the card number will be shown in the “Latest Transactions” section.

If you use your Apple Cash card frequently and need to reload, you can do so by tapping the three dots in the upper left of the screen, selecting "Add Money" from the drop-down menu, and entering the amount you want to add.

You can also automatically load funds onto your card when it reaches a certain amount by tapping "Set Up Auto Reload." You'll choose the amount you want to reload the card with—from $25 to $200 —and then the minimum balance you need to reach to load the funds automatically.

Sending and Canceling Reoccurring Payments

Your Apple Cash card also allows you to send recurring payments to another Apple Cash user, which is great for giving kids an allowance or paying someone back in installments.

Nathaniel Pangaro / How-To Geek I Apple

To set this up, choose which app you want to start the payment in, the Messages or Wallet app, and then select the person to whom you’re sending the payments. After entering the amount you want to send, tap on “Send Recurring Payment” at the bottom of the screen.

When you do, you’ll be greeted by a screen that allows you to choose when the recurring payments start and how often they repeat. You can also add a memo with an icon to the payments. Once you set it up, you’ll authenticate yourself like usual, and the payments will begin.

To cancel a recurring payment, go to your Apple Cash card in the Wallet app, tap on the three dots in the upper left of the screen, and then tap “Recurring Payments” from the drop-down menu. From there, you can select and cancel your recurring payment.

Why Apple Cash Is Useful

The Apple Cash card is straightforward and secure to use. Your information is secure through Touch or Face ID and tokenization, and you don’t have to worry about your data being stolen if the retailer you purchased from gets hacked.

Furthermore, if your card number does get stolen, you can quickly request a new one without canceling your card.

Although Apple Cash cards don’t come in a physical format, most places today accept Apple Pay. For the stores that don’t, you can always shop with them online and use the card’s digital number.

Nathaniel Pangaro / How-To Geek | Apple

With its ease of use, security, and integration with iPhone and Apple Pay, the Apple Cash card is a worthy option if you’re deciding which payment-sharing method to use with others.

Apple Cash is a simple and secure payment method that is already included in the iPhone Wallet app. If you don’t use an Apple Cash card now, do yourself a favor and check it out to utilize all the features that are collecting dust on your device.