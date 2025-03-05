Few people realize Alexa can send a virtual hug. It's a neat little feature, a surprise that can improve someone's day. If you own an Echo device, consider trying it out. It’s quick, fun, and may even make you smile.

Why Send a Virtual Hug?

Sometimes you just want to show someone extra care as you go through your daily routine. Perhaps your best friend is having a bad day, or you wish to remind your grandma you are thinking of her. A virtual hug offers a simple, easy way to do this. It's a cute little gesture.

This is also a good option when distance prevents real hugs. If you have family in another country or even nearby, this can be a sweet way to stay connected. It's fully hands-free, so you can send a hug while you cook, work or can’t find your phone.

What Is a Virtual Hug?

A virtual hug is exactly what it sounds like—Alexa sends a virtual hug on your behalf to another Echo device. When you say “Alexa, send a hug,” she will ask whom you want to send it to. The receiver then gets a notification on their Echo or Alexa app, to inform them you sent a virtual hug.

If your contacts don’t show up on Alexa, don’t worry—she can guide you through setting it up, which can be done in a breeze.

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Urbano Creativo / Shutterstock

How to Set It Up

If you get notified that you need to get this setup, you'll need to open your Alexa app and sync your contacts.

To do this, open the app and start selecting the hamburger menu located in the lower menu bar, and "Communicate."

Next, select the contacts icon in the upper right corner. You'll get a message asking if you'd like to allow access to your contacts. Select "Yes" and "Allow:" After that, you're good to go! Alexa will show you your synced contact lists with everyone already connected with Alexa.