Summary Tap and hold the send button in Instagram to select a date and time to schedule the message instead.

To manage scheduled messages, tap the notification that appears in your conversation.

Instagram's new message scheduling feature is convenient for anyone looking to streamline their communication. Whether you're coordinating plans, sending reminders, or managing professional outreach, the ability to schedule messages directly within the will app save you time and effort.

Hold the "Send" Button to Schedule Messages

Start by opening the Instagram app on your phone. Tap the messenger icon (or the paper airplane icon) at the top right of the screen to access your Direct Messages.

Select the conversation where you want to schedule your message. If you need to start a new chat, tap the "+" icon, choose your recipient, and open the conversation.

Close

Write the message you want to send, just as you would normally. Whether it's a reminder, a greeting, or any other communication, type it into the message field.

Instead of tapping send, press and hold the send button. A menu will appear, allowing you to customize the exact date and time for your message. You can set the day, hour, minutes, and choose between AM and PM to ensure it's sent at the perfect moment. Once you've made your selection, confirm the schedule, and the message will be queued for delivery.

Close

How to Manage Scheduled Messages

Once scheduled, a notification will appear in the chat. While you can't edit the scheduled message, unfortunately, tapping the notification provides three options: you can send the message immediately, copy the text to reuse or modify elsewhere, or delete the scheduled message if it's no longer needed.