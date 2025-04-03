Summary Power over Ethernet (PoE) can power more than cameras and APs, providing flexibility for various devices.

PoE splitters enable running devices like Raspberry Pi and Hue Hub without official PoE support.

Different PoE standards offer varying power outputs, accommodating devices from smart home hubs to high-power systems.

While Power over Ethernet (PoE) is nothing new to home networking, I recently found some unique ways to use PoE in my smart home. Utilizing some simple PoE splitters, I'm easily able to run both my Hue Hub V2 and Raspberry Pi 3B using my network. Here's how I do it.

More Than Just Cameras and Access Points

When I first got my PoE switch, I thought, like many others, that it would be great for running things like access points, switches, and cameras. However, PoE can be used in so many other cases too.

Power over Ethernet is just that: pure power sent over an Ethernet wire. What you do with that power is completely up to you.

Finding PoE splitters is what changed the game for me. Essentially, these devices take a PoE input and split it out into separate power and Ethernet. This power can be delivered however you want. Barrel connector, Micro USB, USB-C, or any other DC output is available, all depending on the PoE splitter that you buy.

How I Powered My Old Raspberry Pi Without a PoE Hat

While my main Pi-Hole instance runs on my dedicated server, I also have an older Raspberry Pi 3B that I use as my backup server. As it's just a 3B, and not a 3B+, there's no official PoE hat available for the Pi.