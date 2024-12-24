I recently got into playing games on my smartphone when traveling, and no, I didn’t have to download anything.

As someone who craves novelty in games without having to download a bunch of different apps, the following options have really saved me. Not only are they easy to access and save a ton of storage, but they're also great when traveling or for casual gamers who don’t want to invest in gaming machines or just don’t have the time.

Netflix Games

Yes, you heard that right. Netflix now offers games with your regular subscription, available on both iPhone and Android. There are no downloads or extra costs involved, and as long as you have the Netflix app installed, the games should be accessible on the app.

Some popular titles include the Strange Things series, including "Stranger Things: 1984" and "Stranger Things 3: The Game." There are also indie favorites, including "Oxenfree," "Into the Breach," and "Kentucky Route Zero." One popular narrative-style game that I really like includes "Immortality," which provides a unique storytelling experience in interactive gameplay.

What about kids? Well, some well-known examples include "CoComelon: Play with JJ" and "Hello Kitty and Friends: Happiness Parade," which are all family-friendly.

To access Netflix games, open the app go to “Games” located in the bottom menu, and scroll to see all the different game categories: