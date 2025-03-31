Physical media, including vinyls, cassettes, and CDs are all the rage right now. If you're looking to dust off your collection of DVDs and put them to use in your Windows PC, getting them playing is quite easy. Unfortunately, Blu-rays are more complicated, but you have a few options there too.

Get a DVD or Blu-ray Player

The first thing you need to do if you want to play back DVDs or Blu-rays is get a disk drive, since they're not included with most PCs anymore.

You can choose between an internal or an external drive. Unless you have a home theater PC set up, I'd recommend an external drive for most people. The ability to use the drive on any device is just too handy to pass up.

How Do You Pick a Disk Drive?

The first thing you need to do is ask yourself the following questions:

Do I want to make my own Blu-ray disks? Do I want to play Blu-ray disks? Does 4K UHD content matter? Does the physical size of the drive matter?

Blu-ray drives, especially drives that can both read and write, usually cost significantly more than DVD drives. If you're sure you don't want to make Blu-rays, then there is no point in getting a drive that can write.

Adequate support for UHD disks also commands a small premium, but if you're getting a Blu-ray drive at all, I'd recommend it—most new Blu-rays you see these days are UHD.

If you're looking to buy or build your own external drive, I'd highly recommend sticking to thin variants of drives; if you're using the drive inside a PC, then it doesn't matter too much.

In my case, I knew I wanted to build my own external Blu-ray drive, and I knew I wanted both read and write capabilities with UHD support. After scouring the internet, I eventually decided to get the BU40N, which is a slim drive that met all of my requirements.