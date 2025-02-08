Summary Pair a smart lock and video doorbell for convenient access and security without switching between apps.

For ease, choose devices compatible with major smart home platforms like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Home. Alternatively, Home Assistant offers more complexity at the cost of user-friendliness.

Follow specific pairing procedures in companion apps to integrate the smart lock and video doorbell seamlessly.

Smart locks and video doorbells are two types of popular smart home devices that are tailor-made for your front door. In many cases, you can link both devices together to see who is at the door and let them in from a single app.

Why Pair Your Smart Lock and Doorbell?

A smart video doorbell can show you exactly who is at your door, no matter if you’re in the bedroom upstairs or thousands of miles away on vacation. With a smart lock, a single tap on an app can lock and unlock your home.

The top reason to pair your smart lock and doorbell is convenience. Before pairing both devices, you would have to fumble with two companion apps to see who is at the door and then unlock the smart lock. After putting them together, you can see a video feed from the front door and then unlock the door using the same app.

How to Choose the Right Smart Lock and Doorbell

Even though pairing a smart doorbell and smart lock together makes a lot of sense, the integration still requires a bit of setup.

The most important factor when selecting a smart doorbell and smart lock is your smart home platform of choice. There are three major smart home platforms to select from—Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Home. Both devices will need to be compatible with one of those three ecosystems.

If you’re new to smart home technology, take a look at the ins and outs of all three platforms to make the best choice for your home. There's also Home Assistant, an open-source smart home platform that is much more powerful at the cost of complexity.

While it’s unfortunate, the ability to pair a smart lock and video doorbell isn’t widespread. If you’re an Apple HomeKit user, take a look at using the Ecobee Smart Video Doorbell and Yale smart lock like the Assure Lock 2.

You will also need an Ecobee Smart Security subscription, which starts at $5 per month or $50 per year.

If you’re an Amazon Alexa household, you can pair any modern Ring video doorbell with a selected number of smart locks. One of the best is the Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt.

For Google Home, take a look at the Google Nest Doorbell combined with the Nest x Yale Smart Lock. Just to note, being able to pair together a smart video doorbell and smart lock to use in a single app is different from smart home automation. Even if your smart lock and smart doorbell can’t be paired together, it can still be easy to use the products together.

For example, in Apple HomeKit, you can automatically see a video from the door when someone rings your doorbell. If you want to open the door to let them in, just a quick command to Siri (even using the Apple TV remote) can work. You can also customize the Apple Home app where you can quickly access the front door lock right from the live view of the doorbell.

