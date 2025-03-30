If you have a lot of cards in your wallet, it can be a hassle to dig through it. Debit, credit, gift cards, bus passes, IDs, you name it—all of these things end up crammed into our wallet on most days. With Google Wallet, you can organize your cards easily and use them without a struggle.

What is Google Wallet?

Google Wallet is an app you can get on both Android and iOS that allows you to digitally store and organize a variety of cards, making them easily accessible at all times and even providing you with simple and efficient ways to use them. If you have your debit card in your Google Wallet, for example, you can use a "tap-to-pay" feature anywhere that Google Pay is accepted, allowing you to pay through the app without ever pulling your physical card out.

It's not just payment cards, though. Much like a real wallet, you can store all sorts of other cards in Google Wallet, including gift cards, loyalty cards, transit cards for the bus or metro, plane or concert tickets, and even your identification. Heck, if you have the right car, you can even have Google Wallet serve as your car keys.

At any rate, Google Wallet is a place to keep all of the cards in your life, offering secure payments, alerts if funds are running low, and easy methods of payment in many different environments. But how do you actually put your cards into Google Wallet, and how do you organize them? Thankfully, it's all incredibly easy and straightforward.

Adding Cards to Google Wallet

When you open up the Google Wallet app, there will be a gray rectangular button in the bottom right corner with a plus sign (+) on it, reading "Add to Wallet." When you click on this, you'll be taken to a follow-up screen asking you to choose what type of card you want to add to Google Wallet. Your options are payment card, transit pass, loyalty card, gift card, and ID, in that order. Depending on what card you are trying to add, you'll get some other follow-up options.

If you want to add a payment card, you can either line up the back of the card with your camera and then fill in a few details, like the security code, or you can input all of the details manually. You may have to confirm the addition of the card with your bank before you are actually able to use them with Google Wallet, though this is a simple security measure to get through.

If you want to add a transit pass, loyalty card, or gift card, you will first be asked to select the appropriate program or organization that card if for. For example, a CVS Health loyalty card or an Amazon gift card. There's a search function available to find what you need. Once you find the right organization, you'll need to insert the details manually, such as the card number, PIN, and balance.

ID cards are a little more complicated. You can create an ID pass with a United States passport or upload your driver's license. Still, the latter is only available if that license was issued by Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, or New Mexico. Naturally, you'll need to verify your identity if you want these types of identifications to be digitally stored.

Finally, there's the "everything else" option. This is where you can create digital copies of everything that doesn't fit in any of the other boxes, such as insurance cards, gym memberships, event tickets, or things like that. For these, all you have to do is take a picture of them for the digital copy to be stored in Google Wallet. Finally, there are two more things you need to be aware of.

Changing Card Order and Having a Passcode

First of all, Google Wallet will require you to have some sort of unlock passcode or action for your phone. Most people already do, but if you don't, you'll need to make an adjustment for that. Second is just organizing your cards in the order that you want. By default, Google Wallet has your pay cards at the top and everything else under it in their own categories. You can't change where these categories are, but you can change the order of the cards within them.