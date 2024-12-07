Key Takeaways To prevent ChatGPT from training its AI models using your data, access the ChatGPT site, click your profile icon, choose "Settings," select Data Controls > Improve the Model for Everyone, and turn off the toggle.

For Google Gemini, launch the site, click "Activity," choose Turn Off > Turn Off and Delete Activity, and select Next > Delete.

For Microsoft Copilot, access the site, click your profile icon, choose your account name, select "Privacy," and turn off both "Model Training on Text" and "Model Training on Voice" options.

If you don’t want AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Meta, Grok, and Copilot to train their models from your data, you can opt out. I’ll show you how to do that on these platforms from your desktop or mobile phone.

On ChatGPT

ChatGPT offers a straightforward option to prevent its AI models from using your data for training. Here’s how you can use that option. And, you can re-enable the option any time you want.

You can use ChatGPT's incognito mode to hide your chats from the sidebar if that's what you're looking for.

On Desktop

Open your preferred web browser and access the ChatGPT site. Sign in to your account if you haven’t already done so. From the site’s top-right corner, select your profile icon and click "Settings."

In the Settings window, from the left sidebar, select "Data Controls." On the right pane, choose "Improve the Model for Everyone."

In the Model Improvement window, turn off the "Improve the Model for Everyone" option. Then, click "Done."

In the future, to allow ChatGPT to use your data to train its AI models, turn on the "Improve the Model for Everyone" toggle. You’re all set!

On Mobile

Open the ChatGPT app on your phone and tap the two horizontal lines in the top-left corner. Scroll through the open menu to the bottom and choose your account name. Then, select "Data Controls."

On the Data Controls page, turn off the "Improve the Model for Everyone" toggle.

Close

To allow ChatGPT to train its AI models using your data again, turn on the "Improve the Model for Everyone" toggle. You’re done.

On Google Gemini

On Google Gemini, you can turn off your app activity, which prevents the platform’s AI models from learning by using your data. Note that Google still stores your data for up to 72 hours.

You can turn off app activity, so your data isn’t stored, and you can also delete your existing data with the tool so it doesn’t continue learning from it.

On Desktop

Launch your favorite web browser and access Google Gemini. Sign in to your account on the site if you haven’t already. Then, from the site’s top-left corner, select the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines). In the open menu, choose "Activity."

On the new tab that opens, next to Gemini Apps Activity, click "Turn Off." From the available options, choose "Turn Off and Delete Activity."

At the bottom, click "Next" and choose "Delete."

And you’re all set!

On Mobile

Launch the Gemini app on your phone, tap your profile icon in the top-right corner, and choose "Gemini Apps Activity."

Next to Gemini Apps Activity, tap "Turn Off" and choose "Turn Off and Delete Activity." Then, select "Next" followed by "Delete."