Summary Most Mac applications are neatly packaged, but you can easily peek inside using Finder or Terminal.

App package contents typically include executable files, resources, configurations, and libraries.

Reasons to open them include extracting icons, customizing apps, checking for malware, and resolving app issues.

More often than not, Mac applications come in a neat little package, instead of a mess of folders. If you want to uninstall an app, simply delete the package and most of the time it's all gone.

However, that wrapping paper is really just for show, and if you open up a Mac package you'll see something more like a traditional file structure inside. There are lots of good reasons to poke around inside a Mac application package, so let's unwrap this present.

How to Open an App Package on macOS

Opening a package is easy, and there are basically just two ways to do it: Using Finder, or using the Terminal. We'll go over each method, step-by-step.

Method 1: Using Finder

Open Finder and navigate to the Applications folder (/Applications).

Locate the app you want to inspect, in this case I'll be using GZDoom.

Right-click (or Control + Click) on the app icon. Then select “Show Package Contents” from the menu.