Sometimes, we want a particular contact to view a status update. WhatsApp has made it easier with the Mention feature. You can tag people directly in your status updates, making sharing moments and keeping people in the loop easy. Here’s how to start mentioning people on your next WhatsApp status.

How to Mention People on Your WhatsApp Status

Before you try to mention someone in your WhatsApp Status, make sure you’re using the latest version of the app. The Mention feature may not be available on older versions. To check if you’re using the latest version, open the Google Play Store app and search for “WhatsApp”. If there is an update available, tap on the update button to get your app up to date.

Also, mentions work only with photo and video posts, so you will not be able to tag or mention people in the text statuses.

To mention people, start by creating a new status update with a photo or video.

Then, tap on the @ (at) button at the bottom right corner. That is how you mention people.

On the page that comes up, search for the contact you want to mention and select it.

Tap the check button at the bottom right corner to confirm your selection.

Once you’ve tapped the button to confirm your contact, the @ icon turns white to show that a contact has been selected. If you want to add more people, just tap the @ icon again.

You can tap on the "x" icon on the contact’s profile picture to remove them from the mentioned contacts.

When you’re done, press the send button to share your status.

What Happens When You Mention Someone On Your WhatsApp Status?

You can tag up to five contacts on your status, allowing you to share updates with specific people even if they’re not part of your allowed Status contacts.

Once they are tagged, they’ll receive a notification and be able to view your Status update.

They can even reshare the media on their own Status, with your mention remaining private, so only the content gets shared.

It’s a convenient way to connect with certain contacts while giving them the option to share, too.

When you tag someone in your WhatsApp Status, only the people you mention will receive a notification about it. However, everyone who normally views your Status can still see the update, even if they weren't tagged. So, while tagging notifies certain contacts directly, your Status remains visible to all your selected contacts.

That’s pretty much all there is to it. With just a couple of taps, you can make your WhatsApp Status updates more interactive and personal by mentioning specific contacts. Whether you’re giving a shoutout, sharing a fun moment, or keeping someone in the loop, this feature adds a special touch to your updates.