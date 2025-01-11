Summary Windows 11 has yet to introduce an official way to make the taskbar transparent.

The TranslucentTB app can be used to achieve a transparent taskbar.

You should regularly check for updates to TranslucentTB to avoid any compatibility issues.

The best thing about the Windows 11 taskbar is its ability to change alignment from left to center and vice versa. However, one feature still missing from the taskbar is the option to make it transparent. Fortunately, you can use a third-party tool to achieve this.

Turn Your Windows 11 Taskbar Transparent

In Windows 7, Microsoft offered the transparent glass visual effect, allowing you to make the taskbar transparent. However, you won't find such an option in Windows 11. While you do have the Transparency Effects option in the Colors section of the Settings app that slightly changes the taskbar to a translucent state, it doesn't make the taskbar fully transparent.

If you want to make your taskbar completely transparent, the only method that can help is using TranslucentTB, a third-party application specifically designed for this purpose. To use this app, first install it from the Microsoft Store.

Once the app is installed, you’ll notice that the taskbar automatically turns transparent.

The app offers various customization options to adjust the taskbar's appearance according to your preference. For instance, if you want to add a border to the transparent taskbar, open the system tray area and click the TranslucentTB app.

Then, hover over the "Desktop" option and choose "Show Taskbar Border" from the menu that appears.

You should also select the "Open at Boot" option to ensure the app launches automatically when you start your system. The checkmark indicates that the option is enabled.

While TranslucentTB is the best app to make your taskbar transparent, one thing you should always remember is that it's a third-party application. This means any Windows update might disrupt its functionality and cause issues on your computer.

The best way to avoid such situations is to check for any available updates for TranslucentTB whenever you download a Windows update.

You can do this by opening the Microsoft Store, selecting the "Downloads" option in the left sidebar, and then clicking the "Get Updates" button.

The Microsoft Store will display updates for all the applications you have installed through it. Download any available updates for TranslucentTB.

If you find that the app is causing issues and there's no update available for it, you can uninstall it until the developers release an update compatible with the Windows version you are using.

It's been a long time since Microsoft announced it would introduce a transparent taskbar, but the option is still not available. Until then, I'm thankful for third-party developers.