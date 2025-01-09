Summary The "Get Current App" shortcut action in iOS 18.2 allows the Action Button to change behavior based on the current app.

Assigning the shortcut to Action Button changes its function based on which app is open.

You can add actions for multiple different apps to make your Action Button far more versatile.

One of Apple's most useful additions to the Shortcuts app is the "Get Current App" action, which allows you to perform actions based on which app you currently have open. Using this action, you can make your iPhone's Action Button do different things in different apps.

Using the "Get Current App" Action

The "Get Current App" action was added to the Shortcuts app in iOS 18.2. As the name suggests, this action returns the app that is currently in use. You can then extract the name of the app and use this information to change what the action button does depending on which app you're currently using.

There are two options for the "Get Current App" action. The first is "Get Current App" which is suitable for use on iPhone since you can only have one app in use at a time. The second option is "Get Visible Apps" which will return all apps currently displayed on your device and is useful when using an iPad or Mac that can display multiple apps at once.

Make Your Action Button Do Something Different in a Specific App

Using the "Get Current App" action on your iPhone, you can create a shortcut that will do one thing when a specific app is open, and another when any other app is open.

For example, when you're in Safari, you might want the Action Button to toggle Reader mode so that you can take advantage of the Apple Intelligence summary feature to summarize the contents of a webpage. In any other app, you might prefer that the Action Button toggles Silent Mode.

Using the "Get Visible Apps" option, the Action Button will also perform the default option when you're on the Home Screen; if you use "Get Current App," this won't work.

Open the Shortcuts app and tap the "+" (plus) icon to create a new shortcut. Tap "Search Actions." Type "Get Current App" and select "Get Current App" from the search results.

Close

Tap "Current" and select "Visible" from the menu. This will ensure that the shortcut will work even when no apps are currently open.