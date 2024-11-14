Key Takeaways Customize your Action Button to perform different actions based on location, Focus mode, iPhone orientation, and more.

Create a more complex shortcut that considers multiple criteria to execute different actions depending on a variety of conditions.

Utilize various shortcut actions like battery status, current song, network details, and weather data to further customize your Action Button.

The biggest problem with the Action Button found on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro models is that it can only be set to do one thing. However, by setting it to run a custom shortcut, you can get your Action Button to perform different actions based on your location, Focus mode, iPhone orientation, and more.

Changing Your Action Button Based on Orientation, Location, Time, or Focus Mode

In previous articles, I've looked at how to automatically change the behavior of your Action Button based on one single criterion. You can learn how to change what your Action Button does based on location, based on the Focus mode, based on your iPhone orientation, or based on the current time.

For example, in the article on iPhone orientation, I gave an example of a shortcut that you can assign to your Action Button. This shortcut can play or pause the current media when you are watching something on your iPhone in landscape orientation, but toggles Do Not Disturb in any other orientation. Using the shortcut, the Action Button can perform different actions based on which way up you're holding your iPhone.

It's possible to create powerful shortcuts that look at multiple criteria to decide what to do. For example, you could add further steps to the orientation shortcut to make it mute the ringer when it's face down, and turn on Low Battery Mode when the iPhone is upside down, giving you four different actions from the same Action Button.

You can even build more complex shortcuts that can take into account a combination of orientation, location, time, and Focus mode. For example, one action could be triggered when you're at home and your iPhone is in landscape mode, but a different action could be triggered when you're away from home and your iPhone is in landscape mode.

Creating a shortcut using a combination of criteria means you can assign even more actions to your Action Button so that it will always perform the most useful action for the circumstances.

Change What the Action Button Does Based on a Combination of Criteria

All the examples in the previous articles have used a single "If" action to switch the Action Button between two different options. However, you can make your shortcuts even more powerful by nesting "If" statements within one another, to give your Action button multiple different actions, depending on time, location, orientation, and more.

For example, you might want the Action Button to take a voice memo when you're in Work Focus, turn the page of your book in the Books app when you're in Sleep Focus, open Candy Crush when you're in Do Not Disturb Focus, and start a timer when you're in any other Focus.

If your iPhone is upside down, however, you might prefer the Action Button to ignore the Focus mode and toggle Silent Mode instead. It's possible to do exactly that by creating a custom shortcut.

Open Shortcuts and tap the "+" icon. Tap "Search Actions," type "Get Orientation" and select "Get Orientation" from the results.

Close

Search for "If" and select the "If" action. Tap "Choose" and select "Portrait Upside Down." Search for "Silent" and select "Set Silent Mode." Drag the "Set Silent Mode" action so it's beneath your "If" action.

Tap "Turn" and select "Toggle." This is the action that will happen if your iPhone is upside down. In any other orientation, the action will be determined by the Focus.