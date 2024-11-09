WhatsApp has a feature that allows you to add backgrounds and filters to your video calls, making them more engaging. There are plenty of background and filter options to choose from, so you might as well make good use of them!

First things first, make sure your WhatsApp app is up-to-date (Android | iOS). This feature is part of a recent update.

How to Add a Filter to Your WhatsApp Video Calls

Adding a fun filter to your WhatsApp video calls is a simple way to liven things up and get creative with your family and friends. Whether you're catching up one-on-one or having a group chat, a filter can change the whole vibe and lead to some good laughs.

So, start a video call. This can be either a one-on-one chat or a group call—the feature works just as well for both. Once you’re on the call, you’ll notice a small magic wand icon in the right corner of your screen. Tap it, and you'll see a carousel of filters you can swipe through. Here’s a list of filters available as of the time of writing: Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass, and Duotone.

Close

Once you've found the filter that best suits your mood, simply tap on it. The filter will instantly apply to your video feed, and everyone else on the call will see your new look in real time.

How to Add a Background to Your WhatsApp Video Calls

Sometimes, your surroundings while on a video call aren’t exactly picture-perfect. Maybe you’re working from home, surrounded by a mountain of laundry, or perhaps your "office" is the corner of a bustling café, complete with random strangers walking by. Whatever the case, you can give your video calls a little more polish (or a lot more fun) by adding backgrounds.

The process of adding a background to your WhatsApp video call is similar to adding a filter. Once you're on a video call, just look for the "Background" option, which is conveniently located right next to the "Filter" option. Here’s a list of backgrounds available as of the time of writing: Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration, and Forest. You can also pair them with the available filters to really set the scene.

Close

Backgrounds work best in well-lit environments. If your room is too dark, the app might struggle to distinguish between you and the background, which can lead to some funky, glitchy effects (like your shoulder disappearing into the sunset).

If you find yourself in a darker environment, simply tap the "Low Light" tool, which you can spot by the little bulb icon at the top of your screen. This handy tool brightens up your video call, making it easier for the app to distinguish between you and your background. While we're on the topic of looking your best, WhatsApp also has a "Touch-up mode." You can activate this by tapping the face mask icon (right next to the Low Light tool). This feature softens your appearance on the screen, so if you’re having one of those days where you’re not quite camera-ready, it’s a lifesaver.

Close

That’s pretty much all there is to it. With just a couple of taps, you can transform your WhatsApp video calls from plain to playful, professional, or downright dreamy. Whether you’re working from home, catching up with friends, or having a virtual celebration, these features add a little extra sparkle to your video calls. So go ahead, try them out, and have fun experimenting!