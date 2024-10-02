Instagram Cutouts are a fun way to add some extra fun and customization to Instagram Stories and Reels, but it can be tricky to make custom cutouts that actually look good. Follow these steps to make clean cutouts that you can use over and over again!

Instagram Cutouts Explained

Instagram Cutouts are one of many ways you can personalize your posts on this visual-focused social platform, such as adding multiple images to one post or removing the audio from a clip. Instagram Cutouts are sort of like custom stickers that you can create and save to use in Stories and Reels as many times as you’d like. All you have to do is take an existing image on your phone, use the magic of AI to cut out a piece of that image, and then you can use your cutout to create something entirely new!

The Problem with Instagram Cutouts

The thing is, it can be a little tricky to make cutouts look good. The AI that Instagram uses is not real magic and relies on image contrast to help it predict the shape of the object that you’re trying to select. If you’re trying to create a cutout from a photo, but the subject of the image is not easy to distinguish from its background, the Instagram Cutout tool will struggle to cut out the image correctly.

In this example, I wanted to create a cutout sticker using this picture of a cat. But the cat is practically the same color as the couch, and the lighting in the image is not great. Because of this, the Instagram Cutouts tool wasn’t able to accurately select the cat and extract it from the background. Photos like this example are not good to use for cutouts. In the screenshot, you can see that I tapped on the picture of the cat many times (the small white dots in the selection tool indicate where you’ve tapped) in an attempt to get the AI to pull the cat out of its background, but the tool wasn’t able to get the job done.

How to Make Good Instagram Cutouts

For a good Instagram Cutout, you’ll want to use a photo that has good lighting, and make sure that the thing you want to use for your cutout has contrast with its background. Ideally, you’ll want the background to be a solid color like white, which will make it much easier for the AI to figure out what you’re trying to pull from the photo and turn it into a cutout.

For this example, I used a better photo of a cat. While it doesn’t have a solid white background, this photo has much better lighting, and the cat’s coloring is different from the bed that she’s lying on. This means it’s easier for the AI to extract the cat correctly.

Here are the steps I take to make a perfect Instagram Cutout: