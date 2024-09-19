Key Takeaways ASCII Art Paint is simple to use, allows drawing in ASCII, and offers an easy way to save designs directly as TXT files.

REXPaint is a more advanced tool with color palettes and layers, providing the ability to create more complex ASCII art.

ChatGPT 4o by OpenAI is surprisingly good at generating ASCII designs, providing quick ideation and doodles, despite generative AI limitations.

ASCII is an almost 60-year-old art style that’s still alive today. Back then you had to create it by hand. But now you can easily convert regular images into ASCII code or just ask AI chatbots to generate ASCII designs from simple prompts.

Before we get into the different ways of quickly generating ASCII designs, I want to show you how you can draw your own ASCII art.

ASCII Art Paint

ASCII Art Paint is a charming little tool for drawing in ASCII. It has a clean and intuitive interface. It has a canvas grid that auto-resizes as you draw. You can select from an almost unending list of symbols and characters (clicking Edit Symbol Palette expands available characters). You can use it in light or dark mode.

Once you’ve picked your font and symbol, you can select the pencil tool and draw it across the canvas (with a mouse or stylus) to make your marks. You can create outlines and quickly fill them with the paint bucket tool (which fills a bounded area with the selected character). The toolbar also has a hand tool for moving around the canvas, an eyedropper for picking a character, and an eraser for cleaning up. When you’re done, you can save it directly as a TXT file.You can even use it directly in your browser.

Doodling in ASCII Art Paint reminded me of my first experience with Microsoft Paint!

REXPaint

REXPaint is a little more powerful than ASCII Art Paint. It has advanced features like a color palette, shapes, and layers. It makes it a lot easier to draw complex marks with better precision. At first glance, it’s not as intuitive as ASCII Art Paint, but the learning curve isn’t that steep. Here's my masterpiece.

And here’s a showcase of ASCII art some amazingly talented people have made using REXPaint.