If you want to keep certain apps out of the reach of other people, you can lock or hide those apps on your Android phone. I’ll show you how to use your phone’s built-in features as well as third-party apps to do that.

The exact steps to follow vary by your phone model. The following guide gives you a general idea of where to find various options.

How to Lock and Unlock Apps Using a Built-In Android Feature

Many Android smartphones offer a built-in feature to lock applications. This lets you put your apps behind a password (or another authentication form) and only allows the people who know the correct authentication to use those apps.

To start locking an app on your phone, head into Settings > Privacy > App Lock and define the password you’ll use to access locked apps. Then, turn on the "App Lock" toggle at the top.

Next to the apps you want to lock, turn on the toggle.

Close

To access an app you’ve locked, launch your phone’s app drawer and tap the locked app (you can also launch the app from the home screen.) Your phone will ask you to authenticate yourself using your preferred method (password or fingerprint). After successfully authenticating yourself, the app will launch.

To unlock an app in the future, head into Settings > Privacy > App Lock and turn off the toggle next to the app you want to unlock. To disable the lock feature completely, toggle off the "App Lock" option at the top.

Close

How to Hide and Unhide Apps Using a Built-In Android Feature

You can hide specific apps so they don’t appear in your phone’s app drawer. This is different from locking an app, as locking an app still keeps the app visible in the app drawer.

To hide an app, go to Settings > Privacy > Hide Apps. Select "Set Up," tap the gear icon in the top-right corner, and choose "Set Access Code." You’ll create an access code that you’ll type on your phone’s dial pad to access hidden apps.

On the "Set Access Code" page, type the access code you’d like to use. Then, in the top-right corner, tap the checkmark icon and choose "Done." Make sure you don't forget your access code, or you won't be able to view your hidden apps.

Back on the Settings page, you can turn off alerts from the hidden apps by enabling the "Hide Notifications for Hidden Apps" option.

Get to the app page by tapping the left-arrow icon in the top-left corner. Next to the apps you want to hide, turn on the toggle.