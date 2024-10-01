Do you have multiple apps to install on your Android phone? If so, there are various ways to install all those apps at once—no more tapping "install" on each app individually. I’ll show you how to do that so you don’t waste time installing apps one by one.

Using Google Play Store

As of October 2024, the Google Play Store allows you to install two apps at once on your Android device. This means you don’t have to wait until the first app finishes installing to install another app. You have to be using Play Store’s version 40.6.31 or newer to use this feature.

To check or update your Play Store version, launch the Play Store app on your phone. In the app’s top-right corner, tap your profile picture and choose "Settings."

Close

On the Settings page, tap "About" to expand the menu. From the Play Store Version section, choose "Update Play Store."

Close

If an update is available, install it. If no updates are available, tap "Got It" to close the message box.

To now install two apps simultaneously, find the first app and tap the "Install" button for it. Then, find the second app and tap "Install" for it. Play Store will begin downloading and installing both apps at once.

Close

If you tap a third app to install, it will remain "Pending" until the first app is installed.

With a File Manager App

There are file manager apps you can use to bulk install Android apps via APK files on your Android phone. You simply fire up one of these file managers, select all the apps to be installed, and the file manager installs those apps for you.

This method still installs one app at a time, but you don’t have to select your app files (APKs) individually, as you can select them all at once before beginning the installation process. Also, ensure you’ve downloaded and saved the APKs you want to install on your phone.

RS File Manager is one such app that allows you to bulk install APK files. To use it, launch Play Store on your phone, type RS File Manager, select the app, and choose "Install."

Open the newly installed RS File Manager app. In the app’s top-left corner, tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines), expand "Storage," and choose "Internal Storage." This lets you view your phone’s files.