RCS has been around for a while, but it wasn't until just recently that it could be used between iPhones and Android phones. The good news is there's not much anyone has to do to take advantage of RCS and it's benefits. However, it wouldn't hurt to take a quick peek at your settings.

What is RCS?

Before we go too far, let's talk about what RCS actually is and why you should care about it. Simply put, RCS is the upgraded version of the old SMS standard. Essentially, it brings some modern instant messenger-like features to classic text messaging.

A few of those features include the ability to see when someone is typing, see if your message has been read (if they enable it), emote reactions, and much higher quality photos and videos. These features may sound familiar if you're an iPhone user, as they're also available with iMessage. The beauty of RCS, however, is the features aren't dependent on having an iPhone or not.

That last part is the key to why you should care about RCS. With the launch of iOS 18, Apple finally added support for RCS on iPhones. This drastically improves the text messaging experience between iPhones and Android phones. Yes, the chat bubbles are still green, but those familiar iMessage features are available for everyone.

iPhone RCS Features to Know

If you're an iPhone user, Apple hasn't given you many options when it comes to RCS. After upgrading to iOS 18, it should be enabled by default. However, it's not a bad idea to double-check. You can do so by going to Settings > Apps > RCS Messaging. Just make sure it's toggled on.

The options for RCS essentially are the same as iMessage. So, if you have "Send Read Receipts" enabled—which lets others see if you've read their message—it applies to both iMessage and RCS conversations. Apple does not provide the option to turn off or on typing indicators.

Beyond that, there's not a lot to tinker with on the iPhone. Everything should pretty much just work. Photos and videos from Android phones won't be horribly compressed, reactions work as expected, and everyone is happier. It's still not perfect—group chats are still a problem—but it's a big improvement.

Android RCS Features to Know

Over on the Android side of the conversation, there are more controls at your fingertips. First, make sure RCS is enabled by opening the Google Messages app and going to Messages Settings > RCS Chats. Toggle on RCS chats if not already.

Next, you can decide if you want to send read receipts—which lets people see if you've read a message. Unlike the iPhone, you can decide if you want to show typing indicators or not as well. Maybe you don't want everyone to know when you're crafting the perfect message.

Another option that Google provides is the ability to automatically resend a message over SMS/MMS if RCS is disconnected. This ensures the message goes through quickly regardless of connection, but if timeliness isn't a priority, you can leave it disabled.

Lastly, you can choose how large of files you'd like to auto-download over mobile data. This is a great way to save data if you have a limited plan. It ensures you don't download huge photos or videos accidentally.

It's great that Apple enabled RCS in iOS 18 by default, so the average person doesn't have to worry about it. We'd still like to see more options, though—and why does the green bubble color have to be so grating? The good news is we can all message on the same playing field now.