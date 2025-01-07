The calendar has flipped to 2025, which means it's time for CES, the annual consumer electronics show! We've got feet on the ground in Las Vegas, scouring the show floor for the best products to look forward to this coming year.

Best Laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad X9 Series

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Lenovo’s ThinkPads are known for being workhorse laptops, and the ThinkPad X9 looks to be no exception.

The ThinkPad X9 comes in two size variants: a 14-inch and 15-inch model. Both models are highly customizable—you can get up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage, 32GB of RAM, and have your choice of Intel’s Core Ultra 7 Processors (Series 2). That gives you plenty of power to do everything from everyday office work to light video and photo editing, and the CPU options all include an NPU, which ensures you can run the latest AI tools.

They both come with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio port, and an HDMI port. The 15-inch model also sports a USB-A port.

Both models offer a 2.8K, 120Hz OLED display that is touch-enabled, though you can opt to get either model in a non-touch variant if you won’t make use of the touchscreen.

The X9 lineup also features customer replaceable batteries—something that has become increasingly uncommon in modern laptops.

Best Gaming Laptop: Legion Pro 7i 16 Gen 10

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

There are no shortage of sleek-but-powerful gaming laptops at CES 2025, but one that stands out in particular is Lenovo’s Legion Pro 7i Gen 10. The Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 sports a 16-inch, 2560x1600 (WQXGA), OLED display that supports refresh rates up to 240Hz.

Of course, if you give a gamer a fancy high-speed, OLED display, they’ll want the hardware to power use it. Here, the 7i (Gen 10) delivers. You can customize your hardware selections, but the top-shelf model comes packing an NVIDIA 5090, Intel’s Ultra 9 275HX, 64GB of DDR5, and 2TB of SSD storage. That is literally the best money can buy in 2025. It is suitable for the most demanding gaming applications, as well as photo and video editing, CAD and 3D modeling work, and almost any other intensive work application you’d be tempted to throw at it.

It also features almost every port you’d ever need positioned around the entire perimeter of the body. It includes one USB-C port with Power Deliver up to 140 watts, one Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB-A port (one USB 3.2 Gen 2 and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports), a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, and a standard 3.5mm audio port.

The base model is expected to start at 2,399 dollars (the 5090 variant will surely cost much more) and is slated to be available in May 2025.

Best Networking: NETGEAR Orbi 870 Series Mesh Wi-Fi System

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

The Netgear Orbi 870 Series Mesh System takes the top spot for networking gear at CES 2025. Granted, it didn't have a ton of competition, but it's still impressive thanks to its expansive support for up to 10-gig internet. The Wi-Fi 7 mesh network boasts a collective speed of up to 21 Gbps across its bands, and it also has you covered on the wired front with four 2.5 gig Ethernet ports. Its multilink backhaul takes advantage of the 6GHz band introduced not long ago in the Wi-Fi 6E standard.

It's available for purchase January 7, starting at $1,000 for a router and single satellite unit, which covers 6,000 square feet. So it won't be cheap, but considering its expansive support and the fact that all the latest wireless devices support Wi-Fi 7 now, it's epitome of future-proofing.

Best Computer Monitor: Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

There are plenty of flashy and innovative computer monitors at CES this year. And although we appreciate style, there's nothing better than substance. Dell's new UltraSharp 27 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2725QE) is a truly substantial desktop display, offering a high-quality image and a monstrous I/O selection.

Launching for $700 on February 25th, the UltraSharp 27 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor utilizes an IPS Black display panel to achieve a 3,000:1 contrast ratio. Its integrated Thunderbolt 4 hub provides 140-watt passthrough charging, Gigabit Ethernet, four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a pair of USB-C ports, two DisplayPort connections with daisy-chaining, and a pop-out module with extra USB-C and Type-A connectivity. This is an insanely convenient and high-quality monitor, particularly for laptop owners who want to sit down and lock in at a desk.

Best TV or Projector: Samsung S95F

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

The Samsung S95F is a 4K OLED display with a refresh rate up to 165 Hz, a feature gamers with high-end hardware are sure to appreciate. Since it is an OLED display, you can count on a great contrast ratio—an essential consideration when paying top-dollar for a television.

Critically, Samsung claims that the S95F is 30% brighter than any other OLED on the market. Lower max brightness has historically been one of the drawbacks of OLED televisions when compared to competing display technologies, but a double-digit bump goes a long way to making the real-world difference, in normal viewing conditions, unimportant.

It also features an update to Samsung's anti-glare coating. That, when combined with the improved brightness of the display, make it an appealing option for almost any room.

The S95F also comes packed to the brim with the latest in AI-technology, including AI-upscaling, and automatic optimization of contrast, brightness, and color for those that like those features.

Best Gaming: Razer Handheld Dock Chroma

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Let’s get the elephant in the room out of the way first—gaming docks are not a new thing. There are plenty of docks for the Steam Deck and the ASUS ROG Ally that you can use for big-screen gaming on the market (not to mention the entire concept of the Nintendo Switch). But none of them are as versatile as the Razer Handheld Dock Chroma promises to be.

The Handheld Dock Chroma is built to work with handheld consoles like the Steam Deck, as well as mobile devices. So, you can plug in your tablet or phone and enjoy even more games on the big screen—and that’s a big advantage over the competition. The dock even folds up, so you can pack it up and take it with you to your friend’s house or on a vacation with ease.

That’s not even all the dock does. All sorts of ports allow you to get a gigabit Ethernet connection and plug in your controllers, and who doesn’t love a bit of RGB lighting? Retailing at $79.99 and releasing later this month, it’s hard not to be excited about this little gaming accessory.

Best Mouse: HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

If you regularly sink hours into gaming, you need a mouse that is not only accurate and reliable, but also comfortable. That's why HP's HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse stood out at CES.

It offers a modular shell design, with interchangeable magnetic components so that you can customize the mouse to your liking without any tools. It comes with two different shells, button covers, and side button pairs—sixteen combinations in total. No matter your setup, the mouse comes in at a light 72 grams. Even better, HP will provide free 3D print files, so you can create your own alterations at home if you have the necessary gear.

The wireless mouse has polling rates up to 4,000Hz, optical switches, and gamer-essential adjustable RGB lights. Plus, if you use it in 1,000Hz polling mode, HP says it will last for up to 90 hours on a single charge.

The HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is expected to launch in March 2025 for $119.99. A wired, non-pro version launches at the same time (with slightly different specifications) for $79.99.

Best Keyboard: Lenovo Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard

Andrew Heinzman / How-To Geek

Lenovo unveiled a wealth of products at this year's CES, but a humble wireless keyboard particularly caught our eye. Thanks to a solar panel that sits at the top of the keyboard, it charges itself through indoor ambient lighting and is capable of up to 45 days of use in a completely dark environment. If ever completely depleted, it only needs two minutes of light exposure to regain enough power for immediate use.

Solar keyboards aren't new technology—Logitech's now-discontinued K750 came out over a decade ago—but there isn't much choice, which is why Lenovo's sleek-looking Bluetooth 5.1 offering is a welcome addition. It has a spill-resistant design and an exterior made from 95% post-consumer recycled plastics. It can connect to three devices, which is perfect for seamless work station switching.

The Lenovo Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard will be available from May 2025, retailing at $69.99.

Best Bluetooth Speaker: JBL Authentics 200

JBL

There’s no shortage of Bluetooth speakers on the market, but most of them look the same. That’s why the refreshed JBL Authentics 200 Home Bluetooth speaker (now available in white) caught our eye at CES 2025.

If you’re looking for a stylish speaker made to fit any aesthetic—one that sounds absolutely incredible—the new JBL Authentics 200 BT speaker is worth checking out. Featuring an industry-first dual integration of both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you can access either platform during your room-filling jam sessions.

JBL’s new speaker delivers on both form and function. It retains the iconic retro design of previous models, styled after JBL’s L100 speakers from the '70s. It’s a Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet-equipped speaker with automatic self-tuning, and you can control it through either voice assistant or the companion JBL One app. However, my favorite aspect of this Bluetooth speaker is the retro Quadrex grill and rectangular shape. Ditch the boring design of your average cylindrical speaker, and elevate your home with a vintage-looking speaker that offers punchy, loud, and crisp sound.

The upgraded JBL Authentics 200 series now comes in black or white and will be available in March 2025 for $350.

Best Audio: Shokz OpenFit 2

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

If you like listening to music while being active, you know how important it is to stay aware of your surroundings. Shokz specializes in earbuds and headsets for active people, and we took note of the improvements they've brought to the table with the Shokz OpenFit 2 earbuds. The OpenFit line uses an earhook shape to stay in place and lets you hear everything around you with its "open" design.

We reviewed a previous iteration, the OpenFit Air earbuds, last year and generally liked them. The OpenFit 2 brings a bigger driver for improved sound, and it also attempts to address our complaints about touch control sensitivity by adding physical buttons in addition to the touch. It also got upgraded to an IP55 rating, which will make them better for handling rain and maybe the shower, if you're careful.

The OpenFit 2 is available starting January 7 for $180. We haven't put them to the full test yet, but Shokz claims you can expect up to 48 hours of listening time with the charging case and up to 11 hours per charge.

Best Smart Home: Flic Duo Button

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

There’s no shortage of impressive gadgets in the smart home space at CES 2025, but for our pick of Best Smart Home product, we opted for something deceptively simple that you might actually want to buy: the Flic Duo.

Despite its minimal design, this pocket-friendly smart remote combines two buttons with motion controls, letting you set over 30 unique commands for your smart home.

For example, you could mount the Flic Duo on a wall and use the top button to turn lights on, while the bottom button turns them off. Holding or double pressing each button could set different smart home scenes. Then you could lift the Flic Duo off its mount and swipe up while holding a button to turn up your smart speaker, or you could twist the remote to lock or unlock the front door. The possibilities go on.

All of this comes in a stylish remote available in black or white. We haven’t even touched on the fall detection, three-color LED, or range of accessories. Pre-orders start January 28, with shipping from Q2 2025.

Best Robot Vacuum: Eufy Clean E20 3-in-1

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

The Eufy Clean E20 is one of the more interesting robot vacuums in recent years. It can be used as a typical robot vacuum, but also as a cordless stick vacuum and a small handheld vacuum. This 3-in-1 functionality makes it a great choice for tackling a variety of messes around the house.

Need to clean up crumbs on the floor quickly? Simply attach the extension tube with floor brush to the vacuum module and pull it out of the robot body to use it as a stick vacuum. For cleaning up messes on furniture or in hard-to-reach places, attach the smaller combination tool to the vacuum module. You don't have to only rely on automated cleaning.

The Eufy Clean E20 3-in-1 is available right now for pre-order, and it will launch officially on February 10th for $549.99. It will be for sale at eufy.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and Kohl's. Early buyers will get $50 off and a 100-day free return period.

Best Smart Lighting: Govee Gaming Pixel Light

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

The Govee Gaming Pixel Light is a fun and versatile way to decorate a gaming space. Available in two sizes and with the ability to hang on a wall or stand on a desk, you can display all manner of pixel art creations on the LED screen, complete with 30fps animations and 8-bit sounds.

Out of the box, the Pixel Light comes with over 150 preset scenes ranging from real-time weather reports, to Bitcoin information, to the latest NBA scores. You can also upload images and GIFs, which will appear in retro pixel-art style, or even sync your gaming rig with the Govee Sync Box.

Lastly, you can prompt Govee’s AI Lighting bot to generate artwork for you. AI gets added to everything these days, but these seems like a fitting use for it since it should make it easier to come up with cool artwork even if you don’t have an artistic bone in your body!

Best Office: UGREEN NASync iDX-series ("AI NAS")

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

UGREEN is still new to the world of home servers, but they impressed us at CES 2025 with their NASync iDX-series devices. Specifically, the NASync iDX6011 stood out with its powerful hardware. It has 10GbE connectivity for networking and ports galore, even including a PCIe expansion slot. You might call it overkill, but enthusiasts and archivists might call it future-proofing.

A premium gadget releasing in 2025 wouldn't be complete without mention of AI, and at least in this case it's worth considering. The iDX6011 will have a built-in LLM that could be useful if you have a lot of documents stored on your NAS that need searching and summarizing. We don't have details on the LLM itself yet, but even if it turns out to be useless, the IDX6011 and its Pro variation could easily be worth the price thanks to the hardware capabilities alone.

That remains to be seen though, as UGREEN hasn't released pricing info and only estimated the release date as some time in Q2 or Q3 of 2025.

Best Health: Withings OMNIA Health Screening Mirror

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

When it comes to health tech, there are always the “usual suspects” at CES—products like smartwatches and rings, smart scales, and the latest workout tech. Those are all great, but there are still innovations to be made, as the Withings OMNIA Health Screening Mirror shows.

The OMNIA Health Screening Mirror will let users do daily health check-ins (provided they’re using products from Withing’s ecosystem) and track weight and heart scans from the mirror’s base. This provides more than just a report of various health stats, however—the OMNIA system will also provide insights into your health and give you recommendations on how to improve it. While all of the data is cool, not everyone knows what to do with it, so having a system that can give personalized recommendations is fantastic.

The Withings OMNIA Health Screening Mirror and overarching OMNIA system are still in development, but they sound promising for helping promote overall health.

Best Smartphone Accessory: Belkin Stage PowerGrip

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

The Belkin Stage PowerGrip is more than just a stand and a battery pack—it's also a camera grip. And if that's not cool enough, hidden within its design is a retractable USB-C cable, allowing you to charge your iPhone or other devices on the go.

As a camera grip, the PowerGrip works with Bluetooth to enable snapping a photo with the shutter button on the top of the grip. As a battery pack, the PowerGrip features a 10,000mAh battery to charge your phone and other devices with the cable. And as a stand, it can be positioned both in portrait and landscape orientation. Not a bad multipurpose device.

Belkin did not share pricing for the PowerGrip, but it did say it will be available in powder blue, sandbox (beige gray), fresh yellow, black, and pepper (dark gray). We don't know when it will be available.