Ever wondered when your Google account came into existence? It's surprisingly tricky to pinpoint that date, but there’s a round-about official way to find your Google account's birthday.

Google Takeout is the key. This tool lets you download a copy of your Google data, and hidden within it is your account's creation date and time. It sounds like overkill, but the process is pretty straightforward.

1 Head to Google Takeout and Select Your Data

First, navigate to Google Takeout. You'll be greeted with a long list of Google services. Click "Deselect All" to avoid downloading a bunch of unnecessary data.

Next, scroll down until you find "Google Account" (it's described as "Data about registration and Account Activity"). Select the checkbox next to it, then scroll to the bottom of the page and click "Next Step."