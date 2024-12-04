The end of the year means one thing for music lovers—Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here! This fun annual recap is one of the reasons why so many people use Spotify. We'll show you how to find yours.

What Is Spotify Wrapped 2024?

Spotify Wrapped is an annual recap that shows a bunch of nifty stats about your last year of listening. It highlights the artists, songs, and genres that you listened to most. It's a great way to look back at the year, share music with friends, and brag about your good taste on social media.

For personal results, you'll need a Spotify account (free or premium), but everyone else can view a more generalized version of 2024 Wrapped on Spotify's website. The website shows the top podcasts and music on the platform over the last year.

How to See Spotify Wrapped 2024

The easiest way to view your Wrapped 2024 results is by using the Spotify app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. You'll see a big card on the Home tab that says, "Your 2024 Wrapped is here." Tap it.

This will start an Instagram Story-like carousel of cards. Music will start playing, and you'll be guided through a number of categories to showcase your listening habits. Tap the screen on the left or right to move forward or backward through the cards.

Close

How to Share Spotify Wrapped

At the bottom of each card is a "Share This Story" button. Tap this if you'd like to share the current card with your friends on social media. Only a static image of the card's infographic will be shared, not the video clip.

Select the social media platform you would like to use to share your Spotify Wrapped 2024 results.

How to Find Spotify Wrapped Top Songs Playlist

The other thing you'll want to check out is the "Your Top Songs 2024" playlist. Tap the "Wrapped" tab at the top of the home page to find it. You'll also find some goodies on the Serch page, including a special version of the DJ in the "Made for You" section.

Wrapped is a fun feature, and it's one of the best reasons to choose Spotify over other streaming services. Others sometimes have similar features, like Apple Music Replay, but they can't compare.