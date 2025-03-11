It's easy to get lost in a clear night sky full of stars. It can feel like a random mess of lights without a little guidance. Once you're able to identify a few constellations though, the sky starts making a lot more sense.

What Are Constellations?

Constellations are groups of stars that form patterns in the night sky. People have been connecting the dots for thousands of years. We’ve turned random star clusters into recognizable shapes like hunters, animals, and mythical creatures. These patterns have helped ancient civilizations navigate, tell stories, and keep track of the seasons.

You’ve probably heard of Orion’s Belt or the Big Dipper, but those aren’t actually constellations. They’re asterisms, which are just smaller, well-known star patterns within larger constellations. The Big Dipper, for example, is part of Ursa Major, and Orion’s Belt is just a section of Orion.

Today, astronomers officially recognize 88 constellations, dividing up the entire night sky. Learning a few of the big ones first makes it way easier to find other stars and deep-space objects.

The coolest part is that once you get the hang of identifying constellations, the night sky starts feeling a lot less random and a lot more like an old, familiar map.

How to Get Started with Stargazing

All you need to get started with stargazing is a clear night sky and a bit of curiosity. You don’t need any fancy equipment (though it certainly helps). Just step outside and start looking. Here are some tips to help you out.

Find a Dark Spot and Adjust Your Eyes

Your eyes need time to adjust to the dark before you can see the night sky clearly. It takes about 20 minutes for your night vision to kick in, so try to avoid bright lights, including your phone, while you wait.

You should also find a dark, open spot away from streetlights, city glow, and other light pollution. The farther you get from artificial light, the more stars you’ll see. National parks, observatories, and rural areas are ideal, but even a backyard with minimal light can work.

Clear skies make a huge difference, too. Clouds, haze, and even a bright moon can block out fainter stars. If you live in a city, you’ll still be able to see the brightest stars and planets, but getting out to a darker spot will completely change how the night sky looks.

Use a Star Map or Chart

A star map (or star chart) is basically a cheat sheet for the night sky. It helps you figure out where constellations and bright stars are at any given time.

To use one, just hold it up so that the direction you’re facing (north, south, east, or west) lines up with the map. Some charts let you adjust for the date and time, so you’re seeing exactly what’s above you.

Make sure you’re using a chart that matches your location and the time of year. The stars shift with the seasons, and a map for the Southern Hemisphere won’t help much if you’re in the Northern Hemisphere.

If paper charts aren’t your thing, stargazing apps can do the same job and even show you real-time positions. Apps like SkySafari, Star Chart, and Stellarium use your phone’s GPS to show a real-time map of the night sky. Just point your phone at the sky, and the app will label stars, planets, and constellations for you.

The only downside is you’ll need to give your eyes time to readjust. If you want to plan ahead, check out In-The-Sky.org and NASA’s sky maps. They give you interactive star charts and updates on upcoming celestial events.

Find Constellations by Season

The night sky isn’t the same all year. It shifts as Earth orbits the Sun, bringing different constellations into view. Some, like Ursa Major and Cassiopeia, are visible all year. Others come and go with the seasons.

Here are some of the popular constellations to look for throughout the year.

Season Constellation How to Find It Year-Round (Circumpolar) Ursa Major The Big Dipper's two outer stars point to Polaris, the North Star, which marks the end of Ursa Minor (Little Dipper). Cassiopeia A W-shaped constellation opposite the Big Dipper. Helps locate Andromeda and Pegasus. Winter Orion the Hunter Look for Orion’s Belt (three bright stars in a row). Betelgeuse (red star) and Rigel (blue star) mark opposite corners. Below the belt is the Orion Nebula. Taurus the Bull Find Aldebaran, a bright reddish star, and Pleiades, a small star cluster above it. Canis Major & Sirius Follow Orion’s Belt downward to Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky. Gemini the Twins Above Orion, find Pollux and Castor, two bright stars marking the heads of the twins. Spring Leo the Lion Shaped like a backward question mark, with Regulus as the brightest star. Boötes the Herdsman Follow the Big Dipper’s handle to Arcturus, a bright orange star. Virgo & Spica Continue the arc past Arcturus to find Spica, the brightest star in Virgo. Summer Scorpius the Scorpion Look for its curved tail and Antares, a bright red star marking its heart. Sagittarius the Archer Look for the “teapot” shape, sitting near the densest part of the Milky Way. Autumn Pegasus the Winged Horse Find the Great Square of Pegasus, a large box-shaped pattern. Andromeda the Princess Next to Pegasus, contains the Andromeda Galaxy, visible as a faint smudge. Delphinus the Dolphin A small, diamond-shaped constellation that resembles a leaping dolphin.

Stargazing is one of those things that gets easier the more you do it. It can be a bit overwhelming at first, but it all comes together once you're able to easily identify a few constellations. So grab a blanket, go outside, find a dark spot, and look up.