Summary Equalization allows for a custom sound profile based on personal tastes and preferences.

A flat EQ maintains the original mix of a track, ideal for audiophiles, producers, and artists.

The ideal EQ varies based on genre-specific factors.

While some people swear by a flat EQ for everything, preferences for equalizing audio vary from person to person and genre to genre. Here's how to adjust your EQ for some of the most popular genres.

What Is Equalization?

Equalization is the process of adjusting the levels of various sound frequencies. It's basically the act of personalizing your sound profile to fit your tastes and preferences. Since everybody has different preferences, equalizers allow for a wide range of possibilities to make audio sound better to you. Equalization can be especially important to utilize when you're using regular consumer headphones, since a lot of them have bass-boosted sound profiles right out of the box.

The purpose of equalizing is primarily to make sure that no frequencies are overwhelming the others. This means that applying the same EQ to every song just might not suit some songs best. If you want to listen to music that doesn't necessarily benefit from boosted bass, as an example, having the option to lower it, or to adjust other frequencies accordingly, allows for a much better listening experience as a whole.