Key Takeaways Do Not Track requests the sites you visit in your web browsers not to collect your data. The sites may or may not obey this request.

You can enable Do Not Track in Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Brave, and Opera on your devices.

Use a Do Not Track checker website after enabling the feature to ensure the feature is working as intended.

Using Do Not Track is one of the ways to safeguard your online activity data. Most web browsers offer this feature, and you’re only a few clicks or taps away from enabling it and maintaining your online privacy. Here's how this feature works and how you can enable it in your web browser.

What Is Do Not Track in Your Web Browser?

Do Not Track might not sound familiar, but it’s a privacy feature built into most web browsers. When you enable it, it asks the websites you visit not to collect or track your web browsing data.

The interesting thing to note here is that the feature only sends a request. It’s then up to the sites you’re visiting whether to accept this request or not. The sites can deny the request and collect or track your online data (like how they’ve been doing).

It’s still worth toggling this feature on, as it levels up your online privacy a bit.

Enable Do Not Track in Google Chrome

Enabling Do Not Track on your desktop is a bit different from enabling it on the mobile version of Chrome, so I've covered them separately.

On Desktop

Launch Chrome, select the three dots in the top-right corner, and choose "Settings."

From the left sidebar, select "Privacy and Security." On the right pane, choose "Third-Party Cookies."

Scroll down to the Advanced section. Here, turn on "Send a Do Not Track Request With Your Browsing Traffic."

To disable the feature in the future, turn off the "Send a Do Not Track Request With Your Browsing Traffic" option.

In the open prompt, select "Confirm."

You’ve successfully enabled Do Not Track in Chrome.

On Mobile

Open Chrome, tap the three dots in the top-right corner, and choose "Settings." Select "Privacy and Security" in Settings.

Tap "Send a Do Not Track Request" and enable the toggle.

To deactivate the feature in the future, turn off the toggle you just enabled.

Enable Do Not Track in Mozilla Firefox

Firefox’s mobile version doesn’t offer the Do Not Track feature; you can only enable the feature in Firefox’s desktop version.

Start by launching Firefox on your computer. In the top-right corner, click the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) and choose "Settings."

From the left sidebar, select "Privacy & Security." On the right pane, in the Website Privacy Preferences section, enable "Send Websites a Do Not Track Request."

You can disable the feature in the future by turning off the "Send Websites a Do Not Track Request" option.

Enable Do Not Track in Microsoft Edge

Like Chrome, you can enable Do Not Track on the desktop or mobile version, but the steps are different.

On Desktop

Access Edge, select the three dots in the top-right corner, and choose "Settings."

In the left sidebar, click "Privacy, Search, and Services." On the right pane, scroll down to the Privacy section and turn on "Send Do Not Track Requests."

You can turn off the feature anytime by disabling the "Send Do Not Track Requests" option.

In the open prompt, select "Send Request."

On Mobile

Launch Edge and tap the three horizontal lines in the bottom-right corner. From the open menu, select "Settings." Choose "Privacy and Security," scroll down, and tap "Do Not Track." Then, turn on the toggle to enable the feature.

You can turn off the feature by disabling the toggle.

Enable Do Not Track in Brave

Brave is very similar to both Edge and Chrome (being Chromium based, too).

On Desktop

Open Brave, select the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner, and choose "Settings."

From the left sidebar, select "Privacy and Security." On the right pane, scroll down and activate "Send a Do Not Track Request With Your Browsing Traffic."

To turn off the feature, deactivate the "Send a Do Not Track Request With Your Browsing Traffic" option.

In the prompt, select "Confirm."

On Mobile

Launch Brave, tap the three dots in the bottom-right corner, and choose "Settings." Select "Brave Shields & Privacy." Scroll down the page and select "Send a Do Not Track Request." On the following page, turn on the toggle.