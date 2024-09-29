Traditionally, Android Debug Bridge (ADB) has been used over a wired connection to issue commands from a computer to an Android phone. You can use this tool over a wireless connection as well, and it’s easier than you might think.

Step 1. Enable Developer Options on Android

The first thing to do is to activate the Developer Options menu on your phone to enable wireless debugging. This menu comes disabled by default, but you can unhide it with a few taps.

The exact steps to unhide Developer Options vary by the phone model you use. The following steps give you a general idea of where to find the option.

Start by launching the Settings app on your Android phone. Scroll the menu to the bottom and choose "About Device." On the following page, select "Version."

On the Version page, tap the entry named "Build Number" seven times. As soon as you do this, you’ll see a toast message confirming you’re a developer.

The following screenshot says, "No Need, You Are Already a Developer," because I've already enabled Developer Options on my phone.

And you’re done.

Step 2. Turn On Wireless Debugging

After unhiding Developer Options, turn on the wireless debugging option to send commands from your computer to your phone.

To do that, launch Settings and select "System Settings." On the following screen, choose the newly activated "Developer Options" item.

Scroll down the open menu and enable the "Wireless Debugging" option. In the open prompt, choose "Allow" to allow your phone to be debugged on the current Wi-Fi network.

You’re set.

Step 3. Pair Your Computer With Your Android Phone

It’s time to pair your Android phone with your computer so they can communicate with each other. To do that, on your phone, head into Settings > System Settings > Developer Options > Wireless Debugging. Here, tap "Pair Device With Pairing Code" to see a pairing code, your phone’s IP add