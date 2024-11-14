Key Takeaways The majority of iPhones don't support Apple Intelligence so the Writing Tools feature isn't available to most iPhone owners.

You can create a shortcut for rewriting text using ChatGPT that mimic's the Apple Intelligence writing tools.

The shortcut can recreate similar results to Apple's Writing Tools on older iPhones, though processing takes place on ChatGPT servers rather than locally on your device.

Apple Intelligence features require modern chips and lots of RAM, so the vast majority of iPhone models aren't able to use them. If your iPhone isn't supported, it's possible to recreate the Apple Intelligence writing tools by creating a shortcut that uses the free ChatGPT app to rewrite your text.

If you have an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or any of the iPhone 16 models, you can use the Apple Intelligence Writing Tools to rewrite or summarize text. Today, I'll be focusing on the five tools for rewriting text.

Proofread corrects any spelling or grammar errors. Rewrite gives you an alternate version of your text. Friendly makes your text more informal, while Professional makes it more formal. Concise makes it shorter while still maintaining the overall meaning. Let's go!

It's possible to mimic the Apple Intelligence writing tools using the free ChatGPT app. You can create a shortcut that takes the text from your iPhone's clipboard and passes it to ChatGPT, along with a prompt asking ChatGPT to proofread it, rewrite it, or make it more concise.

The shortcut takes the response generated by ChatGPT and saves it to the clipboard so that you can paste it wherever you want.

You'll need to have the ChatGPT app (available on the App Store) installed and running on your iPhone for this shortcut to work.

How to Create a Shortcut for Selecting a Writing Tool

There are five different rewriting tools available in iOS 18, so the first step is to create a menu to select the writing tool that you want to use.

Open the Shortcuts app and tap the "+" (plus) icon at the top of the screen. Tap "Search Actions", type "Get Clipboard" and select the "Get Clipboard" action. This will bring the text that you've copied into the shortcut.

Search for "Menu" and select the "Choose From Menu" action. Tap "One," delete the text, and type "Proofread." Tap "Two," delete the text, and type "Rewrite." Tap the "Add New Item" button three times to add three more menu options.