Key Takeaways Some iPhones lack the ability to use Apple Intelligence, but you can use ChatGPT and Shortcuts to create your own AI writing tools.

Writing Tools in Apple Intelligence include summarization tools like Summary, Key Points, List, and Table.

First copy your text, then run the shortcut from the Control Center, choose which tool you'd like to use, and then paste the resulting text into an app of your choice.

Only a handful of iPhones have the required amount of RAM to run Apple Intelligence. If your iPhone isn't supported, you don't need to miss out on Apple's AI-powered writing tools. Using the free ChatGPT app alongside the Shortcuts app, you can recreate the summarization tools on any iPhone.

The Writing Tools feature in Apple Intelligence contains two main types of tools. The first are rewriting tools that are intended to change your text by correcting mistakes, changing the wording, or rewriting it to make it more friendly, more professional, or more concise.

It's possible to emulate the rewriting tools on older iPhones as explained in a previous article.

The other tools available are for summarizing your text. The Summarize tool creates a short summary of the text. Key Points extracts the key points from the text, while List turns the text into a list. Unsurprisingly, the Table tool takes your text and turns it into a table.

If your iPhone doesn't support Apple Intelligence, you can recreate what Writing Tools does, using the free ChatGPT app. You need to create a shortcut that copies text from your clipboard and sends it to ChatGPT with instructions to summarize it in one of the four ways.

The shortcut passes the edited text back to the clipboard. You can then paste it anywhere you want on your iPhone.

You'll need to have the free ChatGPT app (available on the App Store) installed and set up on your iPhone for this shortcut to work.

How to Create a Shortcut for Selecting a Writing Tool

Since there are four summary tools to choose from, the first step is to create a menu that lets you choose which tool to use.

Open the Shortcuts app and tap the "+" (plus) icon at the top of the screen. Tap "Search Actions", type "Get Clipboard" and select the "Get Clipboard" action. This brings the text from your iPhone clipboard into the shortcut.

Close

Search for "Menu" and select the "Choose From Menu" action. Tap "One," delete the text, and type "Summary." Tap "Two," delete the text, and type "Key Points." Tap the "Add New Item" button twice to add two more menu options.