Quick Links How to Save Instagram Songs Directly to Spotify

You've probably come across tons of new music just by browsing Instagram. But how do you easily save those songs you like to your main music streaming service? Well, as long as your Instagram app is updated, it is possible to add songs you discover on Instagram straight to your Spotify library.

How to Save Instagram Songs Directly to Spotify

Scroll through Instagram like you normally would—whether you’re watching stories, reels, or just casually browsing your feed. When you hear a song you like, tap on the little music icon (beside the song title and artist) at the bottom of the post or reel. This will take you to a page where you’ll notice a button that says "Add" next to the familiar Spotify logo—give it a tap. If this is your first time doing this, Instagram will ask you to link to your Spotify account. Just tap on the "Link Spotify" prompt that pops up.

Close

Log in to Spotify (if you haven't done so in the Spotify app before), agree to the terms, and you’ll be connected. Once you’re all linked up, the Spotify button will now say Added, meaning the song has been saved directly to your Spotify playlist.

Close

Note: Instagram doesn’t let you choose specific playlists (at least not yet), so by default, all the songs you add will go straight to your "Liked Songs" playlist.

Next time you hear a track that stops you in your tracks (pun absolutely intended), don’t stress. Just follow the steps above, and you’ll have that song saved to Spotify.