Ever wish you could binge TikToks even on a flight or with zero signal? TikTok’s offline videos feature lets you download TikTok videos to watch anytime, no internet needed. Here’s how to do it.

What Is TikTok Offline Videos Feature?

The TikTok offline videos feature lets you download several videos to watch when offline. You can download between 50 and 200 videos at a time, making it perfect for catching up on content when you’re not connected to the internet.

How to Download Tiktok Videos Within the App

To start watching offline videos, open the TikTok app and go to your profile. Then, tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) in the top-right.

Now, select "Settings and Privacy."

Scroll down to the "Cache & Cellular" section and select offline videos.

There are options for the number of videos you want to download and how much data it would take. Pick your preferred number and tap ‘’Download’’ at the bottom.

Once you confirm, TikTok will automatically download the selected number of videos from your For You page for offline viewing.

If you're not connected to Wi-Fi, TikTok will prompt you with a pop-up screen asking if you'd like to use your cellular data for the download. If you're okay with this, simply tap Continue, and the videos will begin downloading.

The downloaded videos will be saved directly within the TikTok app and can be accessed anytime from the offline videos section. These videos are also ad-free, giving you uninterrupted content only. When you’re ready to start watching the offline videos, go to the offline videos tab in the TikTok app. It will immediately start playing your offline video content. At the bottom of the screen, you will see a text at the bottom of the screen that says “You’re watching offline videos”.

How to Add New Offline Videos on Tiktok

To update your offline video content, you need to be reconnected to the internet. When you are back online, open your offline videos and tap on the settings icon at the top of the screen. On the page that pops up, tap on the Clear button to delete the videos that you have. You can now download a new batch of videos like you did before.

Alternatively, you can increase the number of videos by going to the offline video tab and choosing a larger number of videos. That will add extra content to the ones you already have.

If you get connected back to the internet when watching your offline videos, you will see a "Go to For You" button at the bottom of the screen. This will take you back to the For You Page, where you can stream newer content and watch TikTok videos like you normally would.

Why Download TikTok Videos for Offline Viewing?

Downloading TikTok videos for offline viewing means you never have to miss out on your favorite content, even without an internet connection. Whether you’re conserving data, dealing with bad internet, or planning a trip, having your videos saved offline ensures you stay entertained wherever you are.

The TikTok offline videos feature has a couple of downsides. For starters, you can’t choose which videos to download. Instead, the app randomly selects content for you. Also, when you’re offline, you cannot like, comment or share videos. All you can do is watch.