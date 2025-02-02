Summary Easily download all Instagram content by accessing “Settings” and selecting “Download Your Information.”

Choose between “Available Information” or “Some of Your Information” for specific content.

Download to your device or transfer to Google Drive/Dropbox–decide on quality and download range, then wait for an email notification.

Whether you're deleting your Instagram account or just want everything for safekeeping, it's easier than you might think to download all of your Instagram posts, Stories, and Reels.

How to Download Your Instagram Content

The following steps can be followed in the Instagram app for Android and iPhone or from the Instagram desktop site in a web browser. First, go to your profile, open the menu on the side of the screen (three horizontal lines), and select "Settings."

Now, we're going to open the Meta Accounts Center and go to "Your Information and Permissions." Select "Download Your Information."

Select "Download or Transfer Information" and choose your Instagram account from the following prompt.

You have the option to get "All Available Information" or "Some of Your Information." If you only need your photos, videos, Reels, and Stories, you'll want to select "Some of Your Information" and choose "Content" from the "Your Instagram Activity" section.

Next, you can decide if you want to download the content to your device or transfer it to Google Drive or Dropbox. After you make your decision, you'll be able to choose how far back to download and the quality of the media. Select "Create Files" or "Start Transfer" when you're done.

Now comes the waiting. Meta will send an email when the files are ready, or the transfer has finished. If you're downloading files, you will have four days to do it.

It's good practice to download your information from social media sites routinely. After all, it is your content, and you never know when you might want it. Don't wait for something catastrophic to happen before you do.