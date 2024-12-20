Summary iOS 18.2 introduced Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions categories to Apple's Mail app for efficient email management.

Quickly view all mail at once by deselecting the current category to reveal an "All Mail" option.

Disable email categories entirely by tapping the three dots in the top-right corner of the Mail app.

The Mail app on your iPhone now sorts emails into four categories, with the intent of making it easier to find and manage messages. If you're not a fan of categorizing emails, however, you can disable categories and restore the Mail app to its original form.

What Are Mail Categories on iPhone?

In iOS 18.2 or later, by default, the Mail app will display four categories at the top of the screen. These are Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions. Your email is automatically split up and placed into one of the four categories.

Primary holds all the emails that your iPhone thinks are most important.

holds all the emails that your iPhone thinks are most important. Transactions is for emails with delivery information or purchase confirmations.

is for emails with delivery information or purchase confirmations. Updates includes emails such as news, social media notifications, and subscription renewals.

includes emails such as news, social media notifications, and subscription renewals. Promotions is for promotional emails such as deals and special offers.

When you open an email in a category other than Primary, it will open in digest view. This displays the current message, but if you swipe down, you can see all the previous messages from the same sender.

How to Quickly See All Mail in One View

In the Categories view, it isn't obvious how to see all your mail at once; you have to visit each category to see all of your messages. However, there is a simple way to do it.

All you need to do is tap the category that's currently displayed, which is shown in blue, green, purple, or red at the top of your list of mail. This will deselect that category and a new "All Mail" category will appear, which contains all of your emails in a single list.

Close

How to Turn Off Mail Categories Altogether

Change for the sake of it isn't always good, as Apple found with its redesign of the Photos app for iOS 18. If you're not a fan of this change and liked the Mail app the way it used to look, there's some good news: You can disable Mail categories altogether so that your emails are always displayed in a single list without being split up.

Open Mail and tap the three-dot menu icon. Select "List View" and your emails will now display in one single list with no categories.

Close

Repeat the process and select "Categories" if you want to split your email into categories again.

How to Move Mail From a Sender to a Different Category

Apple's algorithms are reasonably good at putting the right emails in the right categories, but they're not perfect. If you find an email that's in the wrong category, you can manually place it in a different one. This will mean all further email from the same sender will go to the new category you select.

To recategorize an email that's currently in the Primary category, open the email and tap the Reply arrow icon at the bottom of the screen. Swipe up and select "Categorize Sender." Select the category that you want to move the email to. All emails from the same sender will be sent to the category that you select.