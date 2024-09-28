Key Takeaways ChatGPT's memory feature saves personal information about you from your chats with the tool.

To turn off the memory feature on ChatGPT's desktop site, access the site, click the profile icon in the top-right corner, choose "Settings," select "Personalization," and turn off "Memory."

To disable the memory feature in ChatGPT's mobile app, launch the app, tap the menu icon, choose the profile name, select "Personalization," and turn off "Learn From Your Chats."

ChatGPT’s memory feature extracts and saves various pieces of personal information about you from your chats with the tool. If you don’t want the tool to save this information, it’s easy to toggle off the feature. I'll show you how to do that.

Turn Off ChatGPT Memory

To prevent ChatGPT from memorizing information about you when you chat with the tool, simply turn off a toggle on ChatGPT’s website or mobile app.

Disabling the memory feature doesn’t delete the data the tool has learned about you. You’ll have to manually clear the data saved in the tool’s memory feature.

Disabling ChatGPT Memory On Desktop

Access your favorite web browser, open the ChatGPT site, and log in to your account. In the site’s top-right corner, click your profile picture and choose "Settings."

On the Settings page, in the left sidebar, click "Personalization."

On the right pane, turn off the "Memory" toggle.

To enable the memory feature in the future, turn on the "Memory" toggle.

Without any prompts, ChatGPT will disable the memory feature in your account.

Disabling ChatGPT Memory On Mobile

Open the ChatGPT app on your phone and select the two horizontal lines in the top-left corner. From the open sidebar, at the bottom, select your name.

Close

On the Settings page that opens, choose "Personalization." On the following screen, turn off the "Learn From Your Chats" toggle.

To activate the memory feature in the future, turn on the "Learn From Your Chats" toggle.

Close

And you’re done! Now ChatGPT will no longer record persistent information about you.

Delete Select ChatGPT Memories

If ChatGPT has learned something about you that you don’t want it to, it’s easy to remove select memories from the tool’s memory feature. This allows you to retain any other memories that the tool has learned about you.

Delete Select ChatGPT Memories On Desktop

Open the ChatGPT site, click your profile icon in the top-right corner, and choose "Settings."

In the left sidebar, click "Personalization."

On the right pane, in the Memory section, choose "Manage."

You’ll see the Memory section. Here, ChatGPT has listed all the things it has learned about you. You can review each item on the list. To delete an item, select the trash can icon next to that item on the list.

In the Forget prompt that opens, choose "Forget."

You’re done! You've edited ChatGPT's memory without affecting other useful things it's remembered about you.

Delete Select ChatGPT Memories On Mobile

Launch the ChatGPT app, tap the two horizontal lines in the top-left corner, and choose your account name at the bottom.

Close

In Settings, select "Personalization." On the following page, choose "Manage Memory."