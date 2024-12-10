Quick Links

Are you fed up with sending the same uninspiring and generic Christmas cards every year? In Microsoft Word, you can create original and personalized designs to add that creative spark to your festive greetings. Here's how.

Microsoft Word offers many Christmas card templates. However, most of these require you to cut the page once printed, and it's difficult to reposition and resize the placeholders. Instead, by following this guide, you can create a fully personalized card that requires folding only.

Set Up the Word Document

The Christmas card you're going to make will use A4 paper folded in half, meaning the finished product will be A5 in size. After opening a blank Word document, the first step is to turn on the non-printing character marker, also known as Show/Hide, by clicking the "¶" icon in the Home tab. This will make it easier to organize and understand your layout as you work.

The non-printing character icon in Microsoft Word.

Designate Your Pages

This method requires you to create four pages in your Word document. The first page will be the back of your card, the second page will be the front of your card, the third page will be the inside left of your card, and the final page will be the inside right of your card.

So that you can design and format each section separately, you need to add section breaks. Start by typing BACK on page 1, and then click Layout > Breaks > Next Page.

A Word document containing the word BACK on page 1, and a Next Page page break being added through the Layout tab on the ribbon.

Now, type FRONT on page 2, and add another Next Page section break.

A Word document containing two pages (labeled FRONT and BACK), separated by section breaks.

Type INSIDE LEFT on page 3, followed by another Next Page section break, and finally, type INSIDE RIGHT on page 4.

A Word document containing two pages (labeled INSIDE LEFT and INSIDE RIGHT), separated by section breaks.

Zoom out to see your four pages together. To do this, either use Microsoft Word's zoom tool in the bottom-right corner of your Word window, or hold Ctrl while you scroll down on your mouse wheel.

Align Your Sections

It's now time to think about the alignment of each section. For example, if you want to add a small logo and some text to the back of your card to add a professional touch, this usually goes at the bottom. To force Word to accommodate this design, place your cursor on page 1 (before the section break), and click the Page Setup dialog launcher in the Layout tab.

The cursor in the first word of a Word document, and the Page Setup dialog launcher button in the Layout tab is selected.

Now, open the "Layout" tab. There, choose "This Section" in the Apply To drop-down box and "Bottom" in the Vertical Alignment drop-down box.

The Page Setup dialog box in Microsoft Word, with Bottom and This Section selected in the Layout tab.

When you click "OK," you will see that the alignment on page 1 has been adjusted to the bottom, ready for you to replace the word "BACK" with your branding.

The words Designed By Joe Bloggs and a picture of a man at the bottom of the page in Microsoft Word that will form the back of the Christmas card.

Follow the same steps for the other sections of your card, choosing the appropriate alignment each time. For example, the front of your card should be center-aligned, the inside left doesn't need changing (as this part is usually left blank), and the inside right can be center or top-aligned.

Add Text

The next step is to decide what you're going to type in each section. Starting on page 2 (the front of your card), replace the word "FRONT" with Merry Christmas (or another suitable main message). Choose a stylish but readable font (I've chosen French Script MT), centralize your text, increase its size, and make it bold if needed.

A Microsoft Word document with font size, typeface, bold, and central alignment highlighted in the Home tab on the ribbon.

Then, press Enter, and add any more text you want on the front of your card. In my example, I've added some smaller text that will go at the bottom of my page under my main image (which we will add shortly).

A Word document showing the front and back of a Christmas card design in progress.

Delete "INSIDE LEFT" on page 3, and leave this page blank. On page 4, replace "INSIDE RIGHT" with your message. You can either write the whole message so that your card is ready to print and deliver, or you can type a short greeting in the center of the page so that you can print the design multiple times and add handwritten messages instead.

The inside pages of a Christmas card on Microsoft Word. The inside left page is left blank, and the inside right page has a short message.

Add a Page Border

Adding a border to a page provides an extra stylish dimension to your card. For example, a border on the front of your card helps to box in your text and image.

To do this, with your cursor on the relevant page, click "Page Borders" in the Design tab.

The Page Borders icon in Microsoft Word's Design tab.

In the Apply To drop-down box, select "This Section." This stops the border from being duplicated on every page. Then, choose a style, color, and width that works for you, and click "OK."

The Borders And Shading dialog box in Word, with This Section selected in the Apply To drop-down, and an appropriate style, color, and width selected in the options.

You will now see the border appear on that section of your card.

A Microsoft Word document with a page border added to page 2.

Add a Front Image

Staying on the front of your card, it's now time to add an image. There are several ways to do this—you can use Microsoft's image gallery, upload an image already stored on your computer, source an online image, or design an original graphic on Microsoft Designer.

Design an Image on Microsoft Designer

To create an image using Microsoft Designer, either open the Designer app or go to the Designer website, and click Create > Images.

The Microsoft Designer homepage, with Images selected in the Create drop-down menu.

Then, type the image you want to create in the Description field. In my case, I'm sending my cards to my friends at the local bowling club, so I've typed "A group of happy people playing bowls at Christmas. It is snowing heavily. Everyone is holding a glass of mulled wine." When you've finished your description, click "Generate."

A prompt in Microsoft Designer that is being used to generate an image, and the Generate button is selected.

After a few seconds, Designer will display some pictures for you to choose from. Simply select the image that works best for you, and click Download > Copy Image.

A Christmas bowling scene generated by Microsoft Designer, and Download and Copy Image are selected.

Back in Word, place your cursor where you want the image to sit, and press Ctrl+V.

A Christmas card front design in Microsoft Word, which includes a border around the edge, some text, and an image generated in Designer.

Other Ways to Add an Image

If you want to browse Microsoft's image gallery, source an image from an online source, or upload your own, place your cursor where you want the image to go, and click "Pictures" in the Insert tab. Then, select the option that suits you, and follow the process to add your image.

The Pictures drop-down in Microsoft Word's Insert tab.

Stylize Your Image

To add an extra Christmassy and professional feel to your image, select the picture, and scroll through the different Picture Styles and Picture Effects in the Picture Format tab. In my case, I've decided to soften its edges.

An image in Microsoft Word is selected, and the Picture Styles and Picture Effects options are highlighted.

Your Christmas card is now ready to print!

The four pages of a Christmas card designed in Microsoft Word.

Now that your card is designed, you're ready to set up your printer so that it prints exactly as you'd hoped. Press Ctrl+P to launch the printing options.

What you see here will depend on your printer, though most printers should be able to accommodate the following settings.

First, make sure the correct printer is selected under the "Printer" section of this menu.

The Print menu in Microsoft Word, with an HP printer selected.

Next, find and select the setting that forces Word to print on both sides, making sure it flips on the short edge.

Microsoft Word's print menu, with Print On Both Sides (short edge) selected.

Now, tell Word to print two pages per sheet.

Microsoft Word's printing menu, with the option to print two pages on one sheet selected.

I suggest you do a test print in black and white first so that you can review your card and see whether you need to make any amendments to the text, images, border, or margins. Once you're happy with how it looks when printed, add some photo paper to your printer, and you're good to go!

Before you try to print on photo paper, check your printer's instructions to ensure it can process thicker paper.

Use Microsoft Word's mail merging tool if you want to automatically pull names from a list of contacts to add to page 4 (inside right) of your Christmas card. This saves you from having to type (or write!) all your recipients' names individually when you print.